Ron Cook: 'Signature win' for Kenny Pickett-led Panthers

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Where was this Pitt team when the great Larry Fitzgerald needed this kind of game?. Go back to 2003. Pitt was blown out at home by Miami, 28-14, in its final regular-season game. It lost a share of the Big East Conference title and a possible trip to the Orange Bowl....

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

Clemson with Heisman winner praise for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “He looks a lot like Joe Burrow.”. Clemson 10-year defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Kenny Pickett’s game in 2021. “He’s really good,” Venables said. “He’s going to play in the NFL. We’ve seen a bunch of good quarterbacks and been beaten by them, like (Ohio State’s) Justin Fields. He’s a lot like Burrow from an experience, calmness, accuracy, can run, makes all the right decisions.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Kenny Pickett can elevate NFL Draft stock with a great game vs Clemson

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett is shooting up draft boards. Now he can further skyrocket his NFL Draft status with a win over Clemson this week. For the most part, the college football schedule is a little bland this week, void of a lot of high-quality matchups. However, if you are a fan of the NFL Draft, there is one game you are certainly going to want to tune into.
National football post

Kenny Pickett, No. 23 Pitt give Clemson its third loss

Kenny Pickett passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Pitt knocked off Clemson 27-17 Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. Pitt (6-1, 3-0 ACC), off to its best start since 2015, snapped a two-game losing streak against the Tigers, who had outscored the Panthers 94-27 in those games.
CLEMSON, SC
North Carolina State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Starkey’s mailbag: Is Kenny Pickett the Steelers’ next quarterback?

Welcome to Joe Starkey’s mailbag, where the Post-Gazette columnist and 93.7 The Fan radio host answers your questions about sports, life, Lee Flowers and everything in between. If you want to ask Joe a question, tweet him @JoeStarkey1 or email him at jstarkey@post-gazette.com. On to the questions …. FightingCyberdemons, @dmchi200802:...
Janesville Gazette

Kenny Pickett's Heisman profile grows as Pitt conquers Clemson

PITTSBURGH — On an afternoon in which Pitt fans united to "rock the royal" garb at Heinz Field, only Clemson was feeling blue. Pitt, propelled by the play of Heisman Trophy contender Kenny Pickett and an opportunistic defense, took down Clemson, 27-17, on the North Shore. The win moves Pat Narduzzi's No. 23-ranked Panthers to 6-1 on the season and cements them as one of the top contenders for the ACC title, if not the favorite.
Larry Fitzgerald
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Kenny Pickett’s Two Touchdowns Lead Pitt over Clemson, 27-17

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw two long touchdown passes and the Pitt defense intercepted Clemson twice as the No. 23 Panthers knocked off Clemson, 27-17 at Heinz Field on Saturday. Pickett threw two second-quarter touchdowns to erase an early Clemson lead. He completed a 23-yard score to Jordan Addison and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Is Kenny Pickett the next Joe Burrow? Examining the Pittsburgh QB's dominant 2021 campaign

No one has ascended like Joe Burrow. No one. But Kenny Pickett is on a Burrowian track. The Pittsburgh quarterback won't land as the No. 1 overall pick like Burrow did in 2020. But when viewed through the proper lens, Pickett is having a season similar to Burrow's masterful 2019 and has positioned himself to ascend draft boards over the next few months after minimal -- if any -- draft hype before his final collegiate campaign.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Named First Team Midseason All-American by CBS Sports and The Athletic

More national accolades for perhaps the fastest rising prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett has been named a first-team midseason All-American by The Athletic and CBS Sports. Through Pitt’s first six games, the Heisman trophy candidate has passed for 1,934 yards, 21 touchdowns, 1 interception...
abc17news.com

Same old Pitt? Pickett, No. 17 Panthers proving otherwise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh finds itself in control of its own destiny in the ACC’s Coastal Division following a 27-17 win over Clemson. The 17th-ranked Panthers are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference after downing the Tigers. Pitt has won four straight since a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett helped organize a players-only meeting in the aftermath of the defeat. Pickett says the team talked about not letting an opportunity for a special season go to waste. Next up for Pitt is a visit from Miami.
cbslocal.com

Pitt Quarterback Kenny Pickett Sets School Record For Career Completions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During the Panthers’ matchup with the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, quarterback Kenny Pickett set the school record for completions. During the second quarter, Pickett completed a pass that would give him 868 completions in his Pitt career, giving him sole possession of the top spot. It’s been...
chatsports.com

Kenny Pickett named Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett led the Panthers to a 27-17 victory over Clemson on Saturday, earning a signature win in his quest for the Heisman Trophy and keeping Pitt in the running for an ACC title. And for his efforts, he was recognized by the Senior Bowl staff as the Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
raleighnews.net

Kenny Pickett, No. 17 Pitt next up for Miami's depleted secondary

The Miami Hurricanes are about to face one of the nation's hottest quarterbacks, and they're going to have to do it without one of their best players on defense. Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden -- a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season -- recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced this week.
FanSided

Steelers and 7 teams that should draft Kenny Pickett in 2022 NFL Draft

Pitt football star Kenny Pickett is projecting as a franchise quarterback worth drafting in 2022. As long as the Pittsburgh Panthers keep winning games, star quarterback Kenny Pickett will ascend up many NFL teams’ draft boards. Despite a bad non-conference loss to the Western Michigan Broncos, Pitt is arguably the...
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Kenny Pickett, the nine-OT game and playing 92 snaps

In the locker room after Pitt won at Virginia Tech a week ago, Panthers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple reminded quarterback Kenny Pickett of the 24-hour rule. “Screw that,” Pickett said. “I came back to beat Clemson. We’re on this right away.” In the glory of Pickett’s Heisman candidacy, you may not recall that he threw four picks in a 52-17 loss at Clemson last season. Pickett recalled. “This was an important game for him,” Whipple said. Pickett, a fifth-year senior, was 25-of-39 for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 17 Panthers defeated the Tigers 27-17 Saturday. My favorite? With the score tied at 7 in the final minute of the first half, Pitt had a fourth-and-5 at Clemson’s 39. Whipple, expecting a blitz, called a pass Pitt hadn’t shown since early in the season. Pickett spotted the Clemson safeties close to the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Taysir Mack raced past linebacker Barrett Carter into the open field, and Pickett dropped the ball in his wide-open hands.
