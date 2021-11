My youngest son had colic for his first 5 months. I bounced him, walked in circles with him strapped to my front, and rocked all hours of the night. No matter how hard I tried, he wouldn’t stop crying. One day, haggard and sleep-deprived, I decided I had to do things differently or I was going to go crazier than I already was. I committed right then to stop trying to make him stop crying. My plan was to allow him to cry and focus my attention on loving him as I held him. The result? My son kept on crying just as much. But my relationship to it changed. Instead of feeling frantic and anxious when he screamed, I felt feelings of compassion and care for both of us.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO