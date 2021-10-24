Hornets Take Down Nets, Improve to 3-0

BROOKLYN, NY - The Charlotte Hornets gained a lot of respect on Sunday evening by taking down the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Charlotte jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead and connected on four of their first six shots from the field. Brooklyn went on a 13-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with roughly two and a half minutes remaining in the opening quarter. That scoring continued into the 2nd quarter and Charlotte found themselves trailing 58-50 at the break.

For the third straight game, James Borrego made some nice defensive adjustments and forced Brooklyn into taking some bad shots. The Nets were held to just 37 points total in the 2nd half - 20 in the third and 17 in the fourth. Arguably the biggest reason the Nets' offense went into a lull was their poor shooting from beyond the three-point arc. That's what this team lives and dies by and hitting just nine out of 35 attempts isn't going to get it done.

Forward Miles Bridges had another big night with 32 points on the evening. He finished the game 9/16 from the floor and hit three of five from three.

The Hornets will be back in action Monday night in the Queen City when they play host to the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m.

