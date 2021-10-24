CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets Take Down Nets, Improve to 3-0

By Schuyler Callihan
 9 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY - The Charlotte Hornets gained a lot of respect on Sunday evening by taking down the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Charlotte jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead and connected on four of their first six shots from the field. Brooklyn went on a 13-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with roughly two and a half minutes remaining in the opening quarter. That scoring continued into the 2nd quarter and Charlotte found themselves trailing 58-50 at the break.

For the third straight game, James Borrego made some nice defensive adjustments and forced Brooklyn into taking some bad shots. The Nets were held to just 37 points total in the 2nd half - 20 in the third and 17 in the fourth. Arguably the biggest reason the Nets' offense went into a lull was their poor shooting from beyond the three-point arc. That's what this team lives and dies by and hitting just nine out of 35 attempts isn't going to get it done.

Forward Miles Bridges had another big night with 32 points on the evening. He finished the game 9/16 from the floor and hit three of five from three.

The Hornets will be back in action Monday night in the Queen City when they play host to the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m.

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bold Kyrie Irving warning from Hawks star John Collins

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all this season. There’s no denying, however, that the whole Kyrie Irving situation has served a major blow to their title hopes. For his part, Atlanta Hawks star John Collins believes that his team stands to take advantage of this development.
All Hornets

Hornets Use 3rd Quarter Surge to Ignite Comeback Victory Over Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets kicked off the 2021-22 season with an exciting come from behind 123-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Indiana's gameplan was very clear early on - attack the paint. The Pacers ran their offense through big man Domantas Sabonis and went right at new Hornets center Mason Plumlee early and often. In fact, five of the first six possessions went towards Plumlee. Sabonis notched 14 of the Pacers' first 23 points on the night and had 22 at the half.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hornets Pull Away, Beat Nets 111-95 for First 3-0 Start

LaMelo Ball had a good first three quarters in Brooklyn, then decided it was best if he watched the fourth. Ish Smith was rolling so well that the Rookie of the Year told Charlotte coach James Borrego to stick with this backup. “That’s big. That just shows where our growth...
NBA
Person
James Borrego
All Hornets

Injury Report: Hornets-Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets enter Friday's road game against the Cavaliers on the heels of an emphatic win against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. Unfortunately, Terry Rozier's nagging left ankle injury sidelined him for the season opener but the combined efforts of Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball were enough to help seal the win for Charlotte.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of forward LiAngelo Ball. Ball played with the Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League and averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets plan to waive Ball so that the team can hold his G-Leauge rights. Doing so could open the door for Ball to suit up for the Greensboro Swarm.
All Hornets

Spread & Over Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Hornets look to improve to 2-0 against the Cavaliers

What: Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets hit the road after a magical comeback win over the Indiana Pacers to face a Cavaliers team that lost its season opener to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets are riding high. LaMelo Ball looked like superstar with a stat-stuffing 31-point performances. Gordon Hayward carried the team down the stretch while the rest of the roster chipped in bits and pieces along the way.
#The Boston Celtics#Facebook#Callihan
All Hornets

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0) The Charlotte Hornets will officially open the lid on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte as they welcome in the Indiana Pacers, the team who bounced them out of the playoffs a year ago in the play-in game. For details...
arcamax.com

The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time in history

NEW YORK — This had the makings of perfect litmus. Victories in their first two games of the season had the Charlotte Hornets feeling good about themselves. But Brooklyn represented a different challenge. “It’s a great test for us,” Hornets coach James Borrego said before tipoff. “Obviously, a great team,...
netsdaily.com

Welcome home: Nets take on Hornets at Barclays to open up home schedule

Put one on the board. It took a minute, but the Brooklyn Nets got their first win of the 2021-2022 season on Friday night in Philadelphia. Brooklyn got it done thanks to a 16-1 run to close it out and give themselves a much needed victory. For now, they can get comfy at home as they’ll be in town for the next few weeks.
All Hornets

Big Night from Bridges Leads Hornets Past Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH - The Charlotte Hornets moved to 2-0 on the season with a 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. It was a tight contest throughout the first half but the Cavs held a 59-54 lead at the break. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 first half points while LaMelo Ball chipped in nine points after going 4/4 from the field.
NBA
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Charlotte Hornets
Basketball
Sports
All Hornets

Projecting the Charlotte Hornets Starting Five

It's hard to believe we are officially just days away from Charlotte Hornets basketball returning in the Spectrum Center. On Wednesday, the Hornets will open the lid on the 2021-22 season by playing host to the Indiana Pacers. Head coach James Borrego is heading into his fourth year on the job and is looking to capture his first winning season. The Hornets got off to a decent start a year ago but collapsed in the 2nd half of the season going 6-15 in their final 21 games.
NBA
All Hornets

The Hornets' Success Rides on Hayward's Health

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the next step in their rebuild under 4th-year head coach James Borrego. Last year, the Hornets finished with a 33-39 record and clinched a spot in the play-in game for the playoffs but were embarrassed by the Indiana Pacers by a 144-117 score. Wednesday night, the Hornets will open up the season against the very team that ran them off the court in that play-in game.
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: How high is their ceiling after hot 3-0 start to the season?

How high of a ceiling do the Charlotte Hornets have after their 3-0 start to the season?. For the first time in franchise history, the Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 and did so in impressive fashion as they blew out the Brooklyn Nets Sunday afternoon. The Hornets, heading into the second week of the regular season, are also just one of seven teams still undefeated in the Association.
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

Game 2: Charlotte Hornets (2-0) vs Brooklyn Nets (1-1) The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the NBA by storm on Sunday and move to 3-0 on the season. A win over the Nets will certainly give the Hornets a ton of attention even though it's only October. Charlotte defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on Friday while the Nets edged out a five-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
ClutchPoints

3 surprises from Hornets’ 2-0 start to season

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated early on this season at 2-0 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Miles Bridges dropped 30 points in the Hornets road opener. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward also chipped in with 18 and 17 points respectively. They also combined for 15 assists in the 123-112 victory. Sure, the Hornets have beat two teams that missed the playoffs last season, but they’re a few surprises in these victories. Obviously, everyone got to see their resiliency in the matchup against the Indiana Pacers, but there are more surprises to unpack here.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

ORLANDO, FL - The Hornets picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, 120-111. Despite having better depth and offensive play, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Hornets. In fact, they trailed by double digits for much of the opening quarter before closing the first on a 19-9 "run" to tie things up at 31-31.
NBA
bostonnews.net

On historic 3-0 start, LaMelo Ball and Hornets primed for Celtics

There is a first time for everything -- including 3-0 starts in Charlotte. After winning their first three games for the first time in franchise history, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will look to keep rolling as they welcome Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics into Spectrum Center on Monday night.Ball scored 18 points in three quarters and Miles Bridges had a team-high 32 points and nine rebounds to help Charlotte shock the Brooklyn Nets in a 111-95 win on Sunday.
NBA
All Hornets

All Hornets

