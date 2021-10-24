CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, IN

Halloween yoga event features goats in costume

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVrY2_0cbOVfoG00

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Goats, yoga and Halloween costumes.

The Blue Heron Farm in Chandler invited people to come relax while hanging out with the animals Sunday afternoon.

Some of the goats were in costume, dressed as tacos, unicorns and jack-o-lanterns.

It was fun for people, as well as the goats.

Humans were encouraged to dress up in costumes as well, with a gift basket going to the best dressed.

Click here for more information on future events at the farm.

