Person able to escape house fire by getting onto roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Evansville said someone was able to escape a house fire by climbing through a window onto the roof.

It happened around 5:30 Sunday morning at a home on East Division Street.

Firefighters said they were able to use a ladder to get that person down from the roof.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

It’s been ruled an accident.

No one was hurt.

