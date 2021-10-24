CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Person able to escape house fire by getting onto roof

By Grace Whaley
 9 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Evansville said someone was able to escape a house fire by climbing through a window onto the roof.

It happened around 5:30 Sunday morning at a home on East Division Street.

Firefighters said they were able to use a ladder to get that person down from the roof.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

It’s been ruled an accident.

No one was hurt.

