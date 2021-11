As we approach the premiere of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane, fans will get to enjoy some new looks on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends. The developers are bringing plenty of new aspects to connect the game to the show. First, there will be four new skins added to the game for Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, and Jayce that will reflect their looks from the world of Arcane. These skins will be available for free. Similarly, the entire map will be getting a makeover with Arcane-themed accents.

