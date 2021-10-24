Steve Nash on James Harden: He's the poster boy of the new foul call rule

Ajayi Browne: Steve Nash believes James Harden is unfairly treated by the new rules of the league concerning foul calls. He calls him the “poster boy” of the new rule.

Harden: “Im just getting my confidence back. Im a little hesitant. You guys can see it. Just going through a lot of ups & downs last year, then coming into training camp healthy, making sure my conditioning is where it needed to be” #nets nypost.com/2021/10/24/net… via @nypostsports – 11:28 PM

Nets’ James Harden won’t blame struggles on #NBA rules crackdown nypost.com/2021/10/24/net… via @nypostsports – 11:25 PM

Cole Anthony tonight:

29 PTS

16 REB

8 AST

5 3PT

He joins Steph, Harden, Luka, Westbrook and Manu as the only guards in NBA history with a 25/15/5 & 5+ 3PT stat line. pic.twitter.com/uzYYHRhofr – 9:35 PM

James Harden is averaging 3.0 free throw attempts this season, the lowest mark of his career.

The new rule is working. pic.twitter.com/g8mZUUERQE – 8:36 PM

I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM

I don’t think James Harden is getting hurt by the new rules

I think he currently has no burst off the dribble. So if the whistle isn’t blowing, his scoring is currently limited to contested threes – 7:56 PM

James Harden comments on the new NBA rules re: drawing fouls. pic.twitter.com/zzC3WPWXDd – 7:05 PM

James Harden vs. Charlotte today

✅back to back charges

✅airballed open 3

✅dribble picked in open court

✅one free throw despite repeated efforts to draw fouls

✅routinely beaten off dribble

Maybe it’s just rust and first week and what not, but that was rough. – 7:01 PM

Harden says he’s still getting his confidence back after the long layover. Adds he’s hesitant out there at times and guys can see it. – 6:54 PM

James Harden says,

“I’m just getting my confidence back — My confidence will rise and will continue to get better.” – 6:54 PM

James Harden on his play: “I’m just getting my confidence back. I’m a little hesitant. I know you guys can see it.” #Nets – 6:54 PM

Just finished Charlotte- Brooklyn

Ummmm …

When is it OK to start worrying about James Harden? – 6:52 PM

Kevin Durant says,

“James (Harden) had to adjust his game because they weren’t calling fouls for him.” – 6:32 PM

Steve Nash on how the rules changes are impacting James Harden, who had just one free throw taken and eight (!) turnovers: “I think he’s going to stick with it. I feel like he’s unfairly become the poster boy of not calling those fouls….” #Nets #nba – 6:29 PM

Steve Nash said James Harden has unfairly become the poster child of some of these rule changes with non-basketball moves. Said he’s still getting fouled, but feels the refs are hyper-aware with them when Harden has the ball. Harden has shot just nine free throws all season. – 6:26 PM

Steve Nash believes James Harden is unfairly treated by the new rules of the league concerning foul calls. He calls him the “poster boy” of the new rule. – 6:24 PM

Steve Nash said when Charlotte went small, he thought the Nets got static on offense and stoped going to the basket. – 6:22 PM

Steve Nash says,

“We settled for difficult shots.” – 6:22 PM

“We couldn’t guard the ball as well as they could.”

⁃Steve Nash on one of the reasons for the loss. – 6:21 PM

FINAL: Nets 95, Hornets 111

Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (15 PTS, 8 ASTS )and the Nets drop to 1-2 on the season. Miles Bridges (32 PTS) did it all for the Hornets, but Ish Smith (15 PTS) took over in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. – 6:16 PM

Final: Nets fall to the Hornets 111-95. They’re 1-2. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and James Harden scored 15. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were great, but Ish Smith was the real hero. Nets host the Wizards tomorrow. Heard DC has a new point guard. Tech guy but with a jumper? – 6:14 PM

Steve Nash warned it’s not going to be pretty for a little bit as Nets continue to experiment with rotations and lineups as they figure out life without Kyrie and get vets and new pieces in the mix. Nets are about to drop to 1-2 as they trail 109-95 to the Hornets with 1:29 left. – 6:11 PM

Hornets set to spoil the Nets’ home opener. They are the faster team, and the Nets are searching for offensive answers. Kevin Durant has 38, but James Harden only has 15. No other Net with more than 9. – 6:11 PM

Name the better big two, Durant + Harden or Miles Bridges + Ish Smith? – 6:05 PM

Nets trail 104-93 with 3:18 left. The past few possessions, every time the Nets looked done, Kevin Durant bailed them out with a basket to stay within striking distance. Feels like they’re a basket away from that. Timeout Steve Nash. – 6:04 PM

James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM

Nets defense making Ish Smith look like Tiny Archibald and Harden playing with celebrity softball game energy. Love it – 6:00 PM

Cody Martin got Eric Collins first Humdidilidi of the year from what I can recall and he absolutely deserved it, back to back charges on Harden, great defense and a dunk to cap it off. Hard to be angry at Bouk not being in the rotation right now – 5:59 PM

Now James Harden has picked up his 5th personal foul with 7 minutes left in the game. – 5:57 PM

Joe Harris and James Harden both with five fouls with about seven left in the fourth. – 5:57 PM

Boos raining down here at Barclays Center as James Harden picks up his 5th foul — two straight possessions with a charge. – 5:56 PM

End of the third quarter: Hornets lead the Nets 79-78. Durant with 29, Harden the next-highest at 11. Miles Bridges and LaMelo are balling. No pun intended. Fun fourth quarter coming. Another close game. – 5:47 PM

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Hornets 79

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 13-19 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets had trouble taming Charlotte’s hot third quarter. The Hornets outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the period, claiming the lead in the process. – 5:46 PM

Half: Nets 58, Hornets 50

Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 10-13 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are entering the break with the lead for the first time this season. Brooklyn has also racked up 9 steals and 4 blocks to make Charlotte as uncomfortable as possible. – 5:08 PM

Miles Bridges with the pick on Harden and then throws down the 360 😱 – 4:48 PM

Miles Bridges picks James Harden’s pockets, makes sure he’s not trying to chase him down, then gives Barclays Center a two-handed 360 dunk. Timeout, Nash: Nets and Hornets tied here at 39 apiece. Harden’s offense has been clicking tonight. Now time to string it all together. – 4:47 PM

James Harden force feeding Nic Claxton is not helping him put on weight. – 4:43 PM

Nic Claxton is going to score 50 one game entirely off of dump-offs from KD and Harden. – 4:19 PM

Starters for the #Nets game today vs. the #Hoenets: “Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. It’s Jevon Carter’s seventh career start, and his first since May 16, 2021 with the #Suns in their 2020-21 regular-season finale at San Antonio. – 3:40 PM

Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. – 3:31 PM

“I always kind of undersell these things, sweep them aside. But if I take a minute, it’s an incredible group of people to be a part of and the accomplishment is pretty incredible when you look back to the beginning.” Steve Nash on making #NBA75 team #Suns https://t.co/L5b9glZGjE pic.twitter.com/wUbuklImJd – 2:36 PM

Steve Nash said the #Hornets play “random basketball in transition” and that makes getting back and guarding them difficult. Nash said not turning the ball over is key for the #Nets. – 2:35 PM

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin won’t play tonight against the Hornets, and also says the team is a bit more inclined to play Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this season as opposed to last. #Nets – 2:28 PM

Steve Nash on the Charlotte Hornets,

“They’re a fast and athletic team — They’re excellent in transition, they play a lot of random basketball in transition which is difficult to defend.” – 2:25 PM

“We didn’t want to turn down the opportunity to get these guys that could make the team better.”

⁃Steve Nash on picking up bigger players in the summer. – 2:23 PM

Steve Nash also says,

“We’re a team that isn’t in the best condition.” – 2:21 PM

“We had a poor first quarter defensively — We hung with them during stretches where could have folded.”

⁃Steve Nash on Friday versus the Sixers. – 2:21 PM

Steve Nash admits if he notices any player flourishing at their role, their minutes will inevitably increase. – 2:19 PM

Steve Nash indicates that Kevin Durant will play for the most part in both games of back-to-backs this season. Nash said there will be times this season when he will want to try to protect Durant and rest him in a game during back-to-back sets. – 2:19 PM

Steve Nash said he’s comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this year than last. Adds LaMelo Ball “has a great knack for the game,” expects him to have an excellent career. – 2:18 PM

“He’s going to have an excellent career.”

⁃Steve Nash on LaMelo Ball. – 2:18 PM

Steve Nash said the #Nets are more comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs than they were last season. #NBA #Hornets – 2:18 PM

Steve Nash loves when Jevon Carter picks up players from full court defensively. – 2:17 PM

Steve Nash said Blake Griffin is resting today to play tomorrow. I would guess another forward (Millsap, Aldridge, so on) will play sit tomorrow. – 2:16 PM

Steve Nash said Griffin will play tomorrow. #Nets – 2:16 PM

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin will sit today vs. Charlotte and play tomorrow. – 2:16 PM

Steve Nash says,

“Blake (Griffin) is going to sit tonight and play tomorrow.” – 2:16 PM

Since we saw another sizzling Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-point shooting performance in the 2H last night, sharing a graphic we ran during the show.

Most 3s made over the last 2 seasons:

Buddy Hield – 553

Damian Lillard – 545

Duncan Robinson – 520

James Harden – 420

Tim Hardaway Jr – 411 – 11:21 AM

Alex Schiffer: James Harden on the rule change: “It’s still basketball. A foul is a foul…for me you have to keep going.” Concurs with Nash on being the poster boy, but says it can’t be an excuse. Has asked refs to call what they see. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 24, 2021

Ajayi Browne: “Yeah for sure, but I’m not the type to complain about it — It’s hard to already have this stigma.” ⁃James Harden on if he thinks he is the new poster boy of the new rule change. -via Twitter @ajayibrowne / October 24, 2021

Joe Vardon: Trae Young, sporting a Braves jersey in honor of Game 6, said his tech tonight was sparked by a ref ‘mean mugging me, lookin me in the eye.’ Trae said he said ‘why you makin it personal?’ And, boom. He also said he expects the fine to be rescinded. -via Twitter @joevardon / October 23, 2021