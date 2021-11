Spoilers ahead for the November 1 episode of 9-1-1 Season 5 on Fox, called “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1.”. The heroes of Station 118 were in even more danger than usual in the latest episode of 9-1-1, when their call to extinguish fires and provide aid during a prison riot turned into the very real possibility of being injured or even killed by prisoners on the loose. Buck and Eddie escaped the prison to transport a wounded guard to the hospital, escorted by two other guards… or so it seemed, before everything went wrong. And by the end of the episode, I found myself suspecting that Buck is in for more heartbreak, even though both he and Eddie survived mostly unscathed. The source of the potential devastation? Taylor.

