Zach Ertz' first TD with Cardinals is a longest of his career

The Zach Ertz trade is already paying dividends.

In his first game with the Cardinals, he made an impact. In the second half against the Houston Texans, he scored his first touchdown with the team.

It was a 47-yard score, giving the Cardinals a 24-5 lead.

The catch was the longest touchdown catch of his career.

It was also an NFL first.

It marked the first time that a player caught a touchdown pass for two different teams in consecutive weeks.

As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, he had a five-yard touchdown reception.

Above it all, it was National Tight Ends Day, so it gives his performance a little extra.

Through three quarters of play, Ertz had three catches for 66 yards and the touchdown, and he also had a four-yard rush.

