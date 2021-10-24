CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Ertz' first TD with Cardinals is a longest of his career

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ohAq_0cbOVEAl00

The Zach Ertz trade is already paying dividends.

In his first game with the Cardinals, he made an impact. In the second half against the Houston Texans, he scored his first touchdown with the team.

It was a 47-yard score, giving the Cardinals a 24-5 lead.

The catch was the longest touchdown catch of his career.

It was also an NFL first.

It marked the first time that a player caught a touchdown pass for two different teams in consecutive weeks.

As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, he had a five-yard touchdown reception.

Above it all, it was National Tight Ends Day, so it gives his performance a little extra.

Through three quarters of play, Ertz had three catches for 66 yards and the touchdown, and he also had a four-yard rush.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
USA Today

Photos: Zach Ertz through the years with the Eagles

The Zach Ertz era is over in Philadelphia after the future Hall of Fame tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz took out a back page ad in The Inquirer to thank Eagles fans one last time, and with the tight end now preparing for his first game with the Cardinals, we take a look back at some of his top photos in Philadelphia.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Texans#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Td#Cards Wire#Spotify
chatsports.com

Zach Ertz impact, Covid outbreak and previewing the Houston Texans

No, not the newest edition of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast, although that is a great one, but instead what a show the Arizona Cardinals put on in their beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. Jess and I cover that, we discuss the trade for Zach Ertz, how the Cardinals...
NFL
Yardbarker

Who will replace Zach Ertz in the Eagles offense?

The Philadelphia Eagles said a heartbreaking goodbye last week to a player who will go down in franchise history as one of the true greats. Zach Ertz is now an Arizona Cardinal and while it will feel alien for a while, the coaching staff has little time to reflect. They face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon and have to find a viable replacement for Ertz for the remainder of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
94 WIP Sports Radio

Zach Ertz says thank you to Philadelphia: 'This is home'

Zach Ertz has spent his entire eight-year and six-game career in Philadelphia, until now, as he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals just a few days ago. The 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowl tight end and Super Bowl champion released a full page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday, thanking the city he loves.
NFL
inquirer.com

Zach Ertz says goodbye to Eagles fans one final time

Zach Ertz is already getting settled in Arizona, but he had one last goodbye for the city he still considers home. The longtime Eagles tight end who was traded on Friday to the Arizona Cardinals, bid the Eagles organization and fans a final farewell on behalf of he and his wife, women’s soccer star Julie Ertz, in an advertisement in Tuesday’s Inquirer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ertz Excited to be with Cardinals After Whirlwind Week

To say the last week has been a whirlwind for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz would be a huge understatement. Ertz played in the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night game last week against Tampa Bay, knowing a trade would be announced the next day. He played 46 of 52 snaps (88%) and scored a touchdown, then held an emotional farewell press conference in the morning before boarding Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane bound for the desert after being told he could wait until after the weekend to travel. He then flew with the team to Cleveland the following day.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ertz Experiences Benefit of Sharing Field with Cardinals Teammates

As the first two months of this season have progressed, numerous Cardinals players have talked about how tight-knit this team has become. The arrival of tight end Zach Ertz in the last nine days has simply confirmed what we have been told. After scoring his first touchdown with the team...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: What are the Cardinals getting in TE Zach Ertz?

The latest of the podcast is out and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down and react to all the latest about the Cardinals. In this latest episode, we can’t get over how well things are going for the Cardinals. We react to the addition to Zach Ertz to an already potent offense. We go over the COVID issues the team has had over the last week. We break down and react to the Cardinals’ big win over the Browns and then preview their game against the Houston.
NFL
Yardbarker

Guessing at Grades for Zach Ertz Trade

Everyone has an opinion; that’s obvious. Still, it’s always somewhat sublime when free agents are signed, players are selected in the draft or trades are made and the instant analysis begins. As if anyone truly knows what the result will be. The latest involving the Cardinals occurred after tight end...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ertz Good Fit On, Off Field for Cardinals

Only a week ago, tight end Zach Ertz was a Philadelphia Eagle preparing to play his last game with the team he was with for nearly a decade. On Wednesday, Ertz found himself face-to-face with media members covering the Arizona Cardinals after being acquired via trade last Friday. "It was...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Execute Ertz Trade By Phillips Restructure

The Cardinals had a small amount of salary cap remaining when they were getting ready to complete the trade for tight end Zach Ertz, and needed to create some room to absorb the approximately $5.6 million left on his contract. They did so through defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. Field Yates...
NFL
arizonasports.com

Keim: Cardinals pursued Zach Ertz trade feeling they ‘had to make a move’

General manager Steve Keim felt that his Arizona Cardinals had no choice but to be aggressive after losing starting tight end Maxx Williams for the season. Less than a week after Williams was carted off the field with a knee injury in a Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona agreed to trade rookie corner Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for veteran tight end Zach Ertz.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles horrific Week 7 gets even worse with Zach Ertz touchdown

Week 7 has been absolutely brutal for the Philadelphia Eagles and it got worse when former Eagle Zach Ertz scored a touchdown for his new team. Things just aren’t going the Philadelphia Eagles way this week. While Philadelphia was getting crushed by the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the Eagles former stars was having a grand time beating up on the Houston Texans with his new team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy