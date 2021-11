The excitement in the air of the El Captain Theater on that fateful October 2014 Tuesday was palpable. Here, Kevin Feige and other talent working on Marvel Studios projects were unveiling the next five years of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an enraptured crowd. So far, people had gone nuts over the reveal of projects ranging from Doctor Strange to Black Panther to Captain Marvel. Though the release dates for the individual productions would change over the ensuing years, it’s remarkable to watch this now and see how much of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was already set in stone back in 2014.

