These 3 Workouts Will Work Your Muscles Hard, and You Can Do Them *Live* This Week

After more than 18 months of enforced homeworking during the pandemic, the lines between our professional lives and our personal lives have blurred.Many of us have work laptops on our dining tables, work emails arriving on our mobiles at all times of the day, and evenings and weekends that look suspiciously like work days.“It’s important to re-establish the division,” says Niels Eék, psychologist and co-founder of mental health platform Remente (remente.com) as millions head back to the office.In any job, there will be times when working longer hours is necessary, but a consistent, long-standing lack of boundaries around what you...
