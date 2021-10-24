CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 Workouts Will Work Your Muscles Hard, and You Can Do Them *Live* This Week

By Maggie Ryan
 9 days ago
Ready to sweat and work your muscles? We've got three live workouts coming up this week to make it happen. Tune in to POPSUGAR Fitness's Instagram and YouTube channel for a...

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fitness with Averee: Band bicep curls for bombs (and you can do them anywhere)

Hitting bombs isn’t just about working at the range. It’s putting in some time on your biceps, too. But a gym isn’t always available or feasible. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is in Central Park in the heart of New York City, to show you a quick and easy exercise to strengthen your arms — and all it takes is a simple band. It’s easy enough to do anywhere but will net tremendous results.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

If You’ve Hit a Plateau in Your Cardio Workouts, Here’s What To Do

If you’ve hit a plateau in your exercise routine—and you’ve been sticking to a steady rotation of cardio workouts—trainer and Barry's X founding instructor Lindsey Clayton says it’s probably because you’re missing a “huge” piece of the puzzle: strength training. What gives? A dancer and run coach herself, Clayton shares...
WORKOUTS
SELF

6 HIIT Cycling Workouts You Can Do on Your Indoor Bike

Let’s be honest: A long, steady ride on an indoor cycling bike can drag on and on. HIIT cycling workouts, on the other hand, can make the time fly as you challenge your body and mind with various effort levels, work intervals, and recovery breaks. Generally speaking, HIIT, or high-intensity...
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

I'm a Trainer, and This Strength Workout Will Boost Your Metabolism, Burn Fat, and Build Muscle

Nope, this isn't clickbait, just in case you were wondering. We know there are a lot of myths about boosting your metabolism: eating spicy foods and drinking water first thing in the morning are a few. It is possible to speed up your metabolism naturally, and it's actually rather easy to do. According to experts, you can and should begin to eat more high-protein foods and healthy fats because your body has to expend more energy (which means a greater caloric burn) to process them.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Push Jerk: How to Do It, Benefits and Muscles Worked

The push jerk is a type of lift where a weight moves from the shoulders to overhead with the aid of a lower-body dip. Because of this dip, the load is lifted mostly through the strength in the legs and less arm strength is required. There are three types of...
WORKOUTS
SoJO 104.9

6 Ways To Improve Your Well-Being That You Can Do Today

Of course, we all could make changes to live a healthier life, but people often bite off more than they can chew and end up just giving up on the whole thing. One way to avoid being overwhelmed is to take small, simple steps that you can easily incorporate into your life. This allows you to get used to doing that task daily. Once that becomes a habit, you can add another healthy habit. Some ideas, drink a full glass of water when you wake up, take a walk a few days a week, and schedule some time to read. We have many more suggestions on easy healthy habits that can improve your life.
HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Easy At-Home Workouts To Do When You Need To Move Your Body—Stat

There are several trends that I've been happy to see fizzle out in the fitness industry: the bikini body, six-pack abs, and the "go hard or go home mentality." One thing we know for sure is that all movement is movement, and you don't have to run a marathon or swing around a kettlebell in order to deem a workout as enough. Sometimes an easy at-home workout is all you have time and energy for, and that's totally okay too.
WORKOUTS
NPR

Nice work week, if you can get it

Since the aftermath of the Industrial Revolution, the labor movement in the United States has fought for reduced working hours, from the beginning of the 1800s, where workers were expected to work from dawn until dusk, to the 1938 passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act. But since 1940, when the 40 hour work week was established, there hasn't been much progress. Why are we still working this much?
MUSIC
techacute.com

22 Things You Can Do for Recharging during and after Your Vacation

Need some time for recharging after a hard day at work? Everybody needs a good rest in their spare time in order to do their best at work. Creativity doesn’t just happen either. We need to manage not only our tasks and time but also balance our feelings and emotion. This is not a new requirement of the modern world, though. This has simply been discarded in work culture, but there is a trend for more workplace wellbeing and digital happiness, which gives us hope for the future of work.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Doctor's Important TikTok Message: "Going on a Diet Will Never Accomplish Your Weight-Loss Goals"

After seeing this impactful TikTok about not dieting anymore from internal medicine doctor, Chisom Ikeji, MD, we were so on board. She told POPSUGAR that disordered eating is much more common than we recognize. "Many people have an unhealthy relationship with food, diet frequently, feel preoccupied by food thoughts, have guilt associated with eating, and compensate by restricting or overexercising, which impacts mental and physical well-being," she explained. Keep reading to learn why diets don't work, and how they can actually be harmful to our physical and mental health.
WEIGHT LOSS
belmarrahealth.com

What You Can Do to Limit Your Need for Bladder Surgery

Are you afraid to go for a long walk because you know you’ll have to pee at some point? Or maybe you get the urge a little more than you’d like, but can hold it until a bathroom appears. For some, having an overactive bladder is a nuisance. For others,...
HEALTH
ABC 4

Easy kitty wreath you can do with your kids

For this DIY segment, we invited our guest performer, Josh Kelley to come make a kitty wreath to show just how easy it really is. Josh is a family man and so Surae said this was a project he could go home and do with his kids. Surae explained that...
PETS
The Independent

Do you have unhealthy work boundaries? How to reset them

After more than 18 months of enforced homeworking during the pandemic, the lines between our professional lives and our personal lives have blurred.Many of us have work laptops on our dining tables, work emails arriving on our mobiles at all times of the day, and evenings and weekends that look suspiciously like work days.“It’s important to re-establish the division,” says Niels Eék,  psychologist and co-founder of mental health platform Remente (remente.com) as millions head back to the office.In any job, there will be times when working longer hours is necessary, but a consistent, long-standing lack of boundaries around what you...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
POPSUGAR

Break a Sweat on Halloween With These 19 Costumes You Can Totally Work Out In

Halloween isn't just for kids. In fact, the spooky holiday is arguably more fun for adults: clever costume ideas, spiked witch's brew, and, of course, you can still eat candy. And costumes shouldn't just be limited to themed parties and walking your kids around to trick-or-treat; get festive in the gym with some athleisure-inspired Halloween costumes.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

