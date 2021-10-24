CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers inactives: Trent Williams officially ruled out, rookie OL Aaron Banks active

By Kyle Madson
 9 days ago
The 49ers on Sunday officially ruled out left tackle Trent Williams before their Sunday night showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. He was listed among the team’s inactives after officially being listed as ‘doubtful.’

Here’s who won’t suit up for the 49ers:

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

QB Trey Lance (knee)

WR Travis Benjamin

CB Deommodre Lenoir

CB Ambry Thomas

Rookie offensive tackle Jaylon Moore will start in Williams’ place. Moore played 22 snaps in Week 4 when Williams left with a shoulder injury. He also played a lot of left tackle in the preseason after spending his four-year career at Western Michigan occupying that spot on the offensive line.

Banks’ activation, along with Lenoir and Thomas both sitting are both indicative of the weather and the type of game the 49ers are expecting. Banks gives them an additional offensive lineman on a wet and rainy night. Lenoir and Thomas leave them short on defensive backs in a game that figures to be light on passing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
