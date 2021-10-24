CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top Stories October 24 P

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for Sunday, October 24th: Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward...

Today in History for November 1st

Highlights of this day in history: The Stamp Act takes effect; The United States explodes the first hydrogen bomb; Sistine Chapel paintings are first shown to the public; Algerian nationalists begin rebellion against French rule; NFL's Walter Payton dies. (Nov. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
The Independent

AP News Digest 7:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————- TOP STORIES ——————————————-CLIMATE-COP26 — More than half the heads of state of the planet Monday and Tuesday will traipse to the podium at international climate negotiations in Scotland and talk about what their...
Biden: China, Russia make 'big mistake' missing COP26

President Joe Biden contrasts the U.S. posture of leading several major initiatives at the COP 26 climate summit with those of Russia and China, who did not send their leaders to Glasgow. Biden called that "big mistake." (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Forbes

Biden Is Trouncing Trump’s Stock Markets Where It Matters

The Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at record levels on Friday. This occurred even while two of the largest companies in the world, Apple. and Amazon, saw their stocks drop 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The markets are climbing the proverbial “wall of worry”...
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
