CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll How They Fared

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) beat Dubuque Hempstead 33-25.

2. Southeast Polk (8-1) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 61-0.

3. Urbandale (7-2) lost to Waukee Northwest 17-16.

4. Ankeny (7-2) beat Des Moines Lincoln 56-0.

5. Iowa City High (8-1) beat Davenport Central 63-7.

6. Marion Linn-Mar (7-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie

7. West Des Moines Dowling (6-3) beat Waukee 38-14.

8. West Des Moines Valley (7-2) beat Des Moines Roosevelt.

9. Pleasant Valley (7-2) beat Iowa City West 41-20.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2) beat Marion Linn-Mar 36-20.

Class 4A

1. Eldridge North Scott (9-0) beat Mount Pleasant 55-0.

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) beat Oskaloosa 38-14.

3. Indianola (8-1) beat Boone 41-0.

4. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) beat Decorah 26-7.

5. Winterset (7-2) lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 38-37.

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-2) beat Winterset 38-37.

7. Bondurant Farrar (8-1) beat Norwalk 23-7.

8. Decorah (6-3) lost to Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7.

9. Norwalk (6-3) lost to Bondurant Farrar 23-7.

(tie) Webster City (7-2) beat Denison-Schleswig 56-14.

Sports

Class 3A

1. Harlan (9-0) beat Knoxville 76-0.

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (9-0) beat Sioux City Heelan 48-9.

3. Solon (9-0) beat Keokuk 63-6.

4. Humboldt (9-0) beat Algona 35-26.

5. Manchester West Delaware (8-1) beat Charles City 58-4.

6. Van Horne Benton (8-1) beat Central Clinton 33-22.

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2) beat Carroll 41-7.

8. Nevada (8-1) beat Alleman North Polk 35-0.

9. Independence (8-1) beat Center Point-Urbana 40-14.

10. Adel ADM (7-2) beat Saydel 69-0.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
NBC News

Democrat Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. Adams previously defeated a slew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Indianola, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Winterset, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
Norwalk, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Alleman, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Urbandale, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Humboldt, IA
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Solon, IA
The Hill

Biden rallies nations to cut methane emissions

The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

It didn't go well for Texas at the Supreme Court

(CNN) — On Monday, the contentious Texas abortion law seemed to be in trouble at the US Supreme Court. But even if the court sides against Texas in one major abortion case, Roe v. Wade will still be at risk of being overturned in another. The state was defending its...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy