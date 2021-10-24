Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll How They Fared
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) beat Dubuque Hempstead 33-25.
2. Southeast Polk (8-1) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 61-0.
3. Urbandale (7-2) lost to Waukee Northwest 17-16.
4. Ankeny (7-2) beat Des Moines Lincoln 56-0.
5. Iowa City High (8-1) beat Davenport Central 63-7.
6. Marion Linn-Mar (7-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie
7. West Des Moines Dowling (6-3) beat Waukee 38-14.
8. West Des Moines Valley (7-2) beat Des Moines Roosevelt.
9. Pleasant Valley (7-2) beat Iowa City West 41-20.
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2) beat Marion Linn-Mar 36-20.
Class 4A
1. Eldridge North Scott (9-0) beat Mount Pleasant 55-0.
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) beat Oskaloosa 38-14.
3. Indianola (8-1) beat Boone 41-0.
4. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) beat Decorah 26-7.
5. Winterset (7-2) lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 38-37.
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-2) beat Winterset 38-37.
7. Bondurant Farrar (8-1) beat Norwalk 23-7.
8. Decorah (6-3) lost to Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7.
9. Norwalk (6-3) lost to Bondurant Farrar 23-7.
(tie) Webster City (7-2) beat Denison-Schleswig 56-14.
Class 3A
1. Harlan (9-0) beat Knoxville 76-0.
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (9-0) beat Sioux City Heelan 48-9.
3. Solon (9-0) beat Keokuk 63-6.
4. Humboldt (9-0) beat Algona 35-26.
5. Manchester West Delaware (8-1) beat Charles City 58-4.
6. Van Horne Benton (8-1) beat Central Clinton 33-22.
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2) beat Carroll 41-7.
8. Nevada (8-1) beat Alleman North Polk 35-0.
9. Independence (8-1) beat Center Point-Urbana 40-14.
10. Adel ADM (7-2) beat Saydel 69-0.
