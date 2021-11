Is it time to reconsider Kyle Larson’s season in a historical sense?. You read my mind. Yes, in terms of raw numbers, Kyle isn’t just putting together the best resurrection season in memory, but might end up with the best year-round run of the 21st century. How’s that for historical? Remember, though, I said “might.” In order to do that, he’ll need to win two of the final three races to match the 2007 championship season of Jimmie Johnson, who had 10 wins and 24 top-10s that year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO