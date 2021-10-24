CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 companies split $1.55 million in NFL Helmet Challenge

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

For what appears to be a huge leap forward in innovation for helmet safety, the NFL has awarded a total of $1.55 million split among three companies in its Helmet Challenge.

The challenge, launched in 2019, aimed to dramatically accelerate the timeline for the development of a football helmet better than anything currently being worn by NFL players.

By tapping into the expertise, creativity and vision of a wide range of individuals and companies, the NFL expects these innovations to mark a transformational improvement about four times greater than typically seen year-over-year in helmet design.

“For the groups to address this challenge in ways that have real transferability to football is quite remarkable,” says Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. “I don’t think we were surprised with the outcome, so far; that was the hope when we brought people together from different walks of life, lots of different experiences and expertise to address this issue.

“It’s the ability for people from different backgrounds and different expertise to find ’I can bring this and you can bring that, how can we integrate those to create a better solution than we have done on our own?′ ”

Receiving the grant awards are Kollide of Montreal ($550,000); Xenith of Detroit ($496,500); and Impressio of Denver ($454,000). Each has teamed with experts in a variety of fields in seeking improved designs and materials for helmets.

Impressio leveraged a unique soft, multifunctional elastic and highly energy-absorbing material, combined with 3D printing, to rapidly develop novel helmet and liner solutions.

Kollide developed and optimized a prototype with an energy absorption system. Its liner is made of complex and organic 3D printed mesh.

Xenith’s prototype uses highly performing and durable materials, incorporating a compliant shell, 3D-printed lattice carrier, energy control structures and customizable foam inserts for improved helmet performance and comfort.

“The challenge itself was to make a gigantic leap in helmet innovation and technology,” says Ron Jadischke, chief engineer at Xenith. “As we got into it, I was a little surprised how much of a challenge this actually was. One would think if we put enough brainpower and research into it we would easily be able to get there, but it was truly a challenge. It took some deep innovation in both materials and structures to get to where we got.”

Where they have gotten to is a place of solid advancement in this field, with much more to come. As Miller says, the challenge could have resulted in iterations of helmets that are much safer, but “would not allow a player to exit the locker room with the helmet on his head.”

The goal is safer, comfortable and versatile helmets that are relatively easy to manufacture and would eventually apply beyond professional football to colleges and youths.

“The work we want to perform is improving the material,” says Franck Le Naveaux, Kollide’s project coordinator and a former boxer. “Most of what we have developed is a virtual design and testing platform and we’ve learned a lot about how the mesh structure behaves, but there is still a lot to discover and fine tune.”

One area these three projects can offer future help is in position-specific helmets. The NFL has made that a priority, but the variety of impacts players take at different positions makes that solution a difficult task.

Not impossible, though.

“I think that is where the future will be, but is still a tough hill to climb,” says Chris Yakacki, president and CTO of Impressio. “All of us have adopted some approach that allows you to tailor the spots in and around the helmet rapidly. We are making them on a daily basis in the lab, and doing these iterations on an extreme pace. We can go through three or four iterations in a week.

“One helmet shouldn’t fit all, and one test shouldn’t fit all. We’ll get more information to say, for this position, these locations are going to get hit more frequently. And then using our models, using our test equipment, we can simulate and optimize not only for the general test criteria but for very specific position criteria.”

Miller says he is enthused about the current dynamic.

“Innovation seems to have taken hold and bringing new ideas from more competitors or entrepreneurs or small businesses is only going to accelerate that,” he notes.

Adds Yakacki:

“If you look at a telephone 10 years ago people would say, ’What is that?′ I think that is what we are going to feel about helmets in the same timeframe. What we can design and how fast we can do it, it is going to be on a short horizon.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Helmet#Test Equipment#American Football#Helmet Challenge#Impressio Of Denver
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Update On QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field on Thursday night following the Arizona Cardinals‘ crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers. During the final minute of the game, Murray suffered a lower-body injury. It occurred on an awkward fall in the red zone when he was trying to run for a first down. Cardinals fans were awfully worried about Murray’s health after they heard he left the stadium with a walking boot on.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy