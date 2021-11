For a digital artist like me getting those unique ideas for my images is one of the most important things. I see the ideas in my dreams, when I read a magazine, when I’m out for a walk, or pretty much anywhere. I have learned that ideas are everywhere if you just allow yourself to see them. When I get the idea I see it in my head as a “flash”. I see pretty much every detail but I need to sketch out that idea fast to my notebook so I won’t forget it.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO