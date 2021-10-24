CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 teens arrested for murder of Florida high school student

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Two teenage girls and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion they murdered an 18-year-old high school student in South Florida.

Miramar police say the young man had been missing for two days when his body was found last Tuesday near his apartment complex. Officers searching the area first saw blood stains and later saw the body in the bushes.

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. They were arrested late Friday and Saturday.

