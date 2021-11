KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The City of Knoxville is teaming up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to combat panhandling. The goal: help those with a true need. If you've been in the area lately you might have noticed the new signs encouraging people not to pass out money to panhandlers. The city said it's not asking you to withhold money from people in need, but instead it's asking you to make sure your money gets into the right hands.

