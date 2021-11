Imagine all of the coziness of fall mixed with loads of Halloween fun and singing pumpkins—that’s what you’ll find at the Skylands Stadium Jack O’Lantern Experience. And after visiting with my family, I can genuinely say it’s an experience all ages will love. From the 45-minute walk-through displays of intricately designed, mind-blowing hand-carved jack o’lanterns to the fall festival of rides, a beer garden, and cozy firepits, this is a must-do to get into the Halloween spirit. Luckily, it extends the week past Halloween, so you can still get a chance to see it if don’t get there by the 31st. Read on for what to know before you go.

