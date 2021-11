As a refresh to the series formula, Breath of the Wild added a lot of new imagery to the Zelda franchise. What followed was a wealth of creative expression from the fan community. One such fan from Mihi Mini Studio has created a series of incredibly detailed miniatures based off the game. These pieces serve as decorative caps to cover a computer keyboard’s number pad. An extensive amount of work went into creating the fine details on such small surfaces. The etchings in the stone bases and patterns in the malice goop are particularly impressive. Maybe it’s because I’m writing this at lunch time, but my favorite is the cap with the steak and carrot. It looks good enough to eat!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO