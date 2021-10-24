CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles’ Boston Scott scores TD to cut the deficit vs. Raiders

By Staff Reports
inquirer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles running back Boston Scott hasn’t gotten much playing time this season, but scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Scott#Raiders#The Eagles#American Football#Gameday Central
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

The Top Eagles vs. Raiders Player Props Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope three extra days of rest and preparation will serve them well ahead of their trip to Las Vegas where they will face the Raiders. Las Vegas and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will try to find a way to improve what has been a non-existent rushing attack against a Philadelphia defense that struggles to stop it but excels against the pass. Meanwhile, the Eagles will hope quarterback Jalen Hurts can get going in this one and take advantage of a vulnerable Raiders defense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell scores TD on opening drive vs. Raiders

The Eagles struck first against the Raiders, marching methodically down the field to score on their opening drive with Kenneth Gainwell coming out of the backfield for the touchdown reception. Jalen Hurts’ 13-yard touchdown pass capped the eight-play, 67-yard drive. The Eagles mixed in running plays, and the big play...
NFL
FOX Sports

How to Bet Eagles vs. Raiders, point spread, more

Raiders -3 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover) Moneyline: Raiders -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined. Bisaccia, the Raiders...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles vs. Raiders Staff Predictions

It’s another season and the hopes of Super Bowl being competitive are high! In a great experiment to weed out the “football guys” from the….well…..”NON-football guys” we will predict the scores each week! So find out which members of the staff are predicting victory in week 7 as Philly invades Vegas.
NFL
kion546.com

Raiders look for 2nd straight post-Gruden vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season was in danger of spiraling out of control following two straight losses and the resignation of coach Jon Gruden when interim coach Rich Bisaccia told his players to meet on their own. That meeting last Saturday night in Denver was followed by a win the next day against the Broncos, putting the Raiders back on track in the AFC heading into Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

North Cobb grad Darren Waller inactive for Raiders' game vs. Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller injured his ankle and heel during Friday's practice and had been listed as questionable. Waller, 29, was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a franchise-record 107 receptions for...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Eagles: 5 things to know

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing their first home game since the ouster of coach Jon Gruden and expect emotions to be high at Allegiant Stadium when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff. The Raiders are a three-point favorite over the Eagles, with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell's Eagles Fantasy Outlook After Miles Sanders Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key piece of their offense Sunday, with Miles Sanders getting carted back to the locker room and ruled out with ankle injury. The third-year running back was slowed by a knee issue earlier in 2020 and among a handful of Eagles players to miss significant time. That allowed fantasy football managers to get a prolonged look at Kenneth Gainwell as the primary ball-carrier.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game preview and prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and here is our preview and prediction for the matchup. The final game before the much-needed bye for the Las Vegas Raiders is a tricky one. If records were an indicator of talent, then the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) seem like an overmatched and easy opponent.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy