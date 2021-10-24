CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. 49ers: Inactive players in Week 7

By Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and San Francisco 49ers (2-3) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.

The Colts initially ruled out four players on the final injury report, including starting right tackle Braden Smith. Then on Saturday, the Colts ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was questionable entering this matchup with a quad injury.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:

Name Position Injury

Braden Smith OT Foot/Thumb

Jordan Wilkins RB Non-Football Illness

Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle

Kemoko Turay DE Groin

T.Y. Hilton WR Quad

Will Fries OL —

Sam Ehlinger QB —

Fries and Ehlinger are healthy scratches. This is the first game Ehlinger has been on the roster since coming back from the injured reserve list.

Here are the inactive players for the 49ers in Week 7:

Name Position Injury

Trent Williams OT Ankle/Elbow

Javon Kinlaw DT Knee

Trey Lance QB Knee

Maurice Hurst DT Calf

Travis Benjamin WR —

Ambry Thomas CB —

Deommodore Lenior DB

