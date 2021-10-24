Watch: Jalen Ramsey comes up with clutch fourth-quarter INT in end zone

Jalen Ramsey celebrated his 27th birthday in style on Sunday, doing what he does best: by making big plays.

With the Rams up 25-19 on the Lions in the fourth quarter, Ramsey came up with a huge interception in the end zone, picking off Jared Goff to preserve Los Angeles’ six-point lead. The Lions had converted four times on third drive on that drive alone and were on the verge of scoring, but Ramsey denied his former quarterback with a clutch interception.

Take a look at the crucial play by the All-Pro cornerback, preventing what could’ve been a go-ahead touchdown.