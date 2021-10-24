Kevin Durant: Nobody is hoping Kyrie Irving will come to save us

Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening.” Says nobody is sitting on the court and “hoping Kyrie comes to save us.” #Nets

Kevin Durant was asked if Nets have enough without Kyrie: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor. And he is a huge part of what we do…But no one is going to lose confidence while we playing and hope Kyrie comes to save us during the game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:55 PM

KD after #Nets loss: “We’re not going to be thinking about [Irving] during the game. We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor. He’s a huge part of what we do. But it’s not happening right now. So we’ve got to figure it out.” nypost.com/2021/10/24/net… via @nypostsports – 10:11 PM

Sign things are returning to normal:

Thundor is in the building tonight.

This man has outlasted Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Nick Collison and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/hHIYapqLDX – 9:10 PM

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:20 PM

In their 1st 3-0 start, Hornets look so balanced that LaMelo Ball told his coach to leave it to backup Ish Smith in the 4th.

The Nets looked like a team that could use Kyrie Irving while scoring just 37 points in the second half.

apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 7:30 PM

Kevin Durant today:

✅ 38 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 17-24 FG

Since the @Brooklyn Nets joined the NBA in 1976, Durant is the only player to average 30 PPG and 10 RPG through his first three games of a season. pic.twitter.com/KFEKxY0z8g – 7:29 PM

‘Stand with Kyrie:’ Mob of anti-vaxxers storm Barclays Center #nets #nba nypost.com/2021/10/24/mob… via @nypmetro – 6:44 PM

Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening right now, so we’ve got to figure it out. Nobody is going to lose confidence while we’re playing and hope Kyrie comes and saves us during the game.” pic.twitter.com/AtzOvsTIjb – 6:41 PM

Kevin Durant was asked twice if he thinks the Nets have enough without Kyrie Irving. Durant said while he is out on floor, he doesn’t think about whether they have enough. He said “we definitely want Kyrie Irving out there on the floor” but also added that Nets have to adapt. – 6:37 PM

Asked if the Nets have enough, with Kyrie’s absence implicated, Durant says “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out on the floor. He’s a huge part of what we do. But he’s not out there right now.” Said the team isn’t acting like Irving is coming to save them. – 6:36 PM

“It’s three games in. Of course we have enough….no one is waiting for Kyrie to come save us” pic.twitter.com/rZrrTCkiq7 – 6:36 PM

Kevin Durant points out that Ish Smith needed 15 shots to get his points, LaMelo had 18 shots and Oubre took 13. Points out that’s solid defense. Charlotte hit tough shots down the stretch to pull away. – 6:36 PM

Kevin Durant believes the Nets have enough to compete without Kyrie Irving. – 6:34 PM

Kyrie Irving said his decision to not get vaccinated “is not a political thing.” Of course it’s a political thing. He should’ve realized that a long time ago. – 6:33 PM

Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM

Kevin Durant says,

“James (Harden) had to adjust his game because they weren’t calling fouls for him.” – 6:32 PM

Borrego on Bridges ” There’s great confidence out there, he’s growing up before our eyes… He’s playing with tenacity out there, he’s guarding Kevin Durant then driving to score on the other end” – 6:28 PM

FINAL: Nets 95, Hornets 111

Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (15 PTS, 8 ASTS )and the Nets drop to 1-2 on the season. Miles Bridges (32 PTS) did it all for the Hornets, but Ish Smith (15 PTS) took over in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. – 6:16 PM

Final: Nets fall to the Hornets 111-95. They’re 1-2. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and James Harden scored 15. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were great, but Ish Smith was the real hero. Nets host the Wizards tomorrow. Heard DC has a new point guard. Tech guy but with a jumper? – 6:14 PM

Steve Nash warned it’s not going to be pretty for a little bit as Nets continue to experiment with rotations and lineups as they figure out life without Kyrie and get vets and new pieces in the mix. Nets are about to drop to 1-2 as they trail 109-95 to the Hornets with 1:29 left. – 6:11 PM

Hornets set to spoil the Nets’ home opener. They are the faster team, and the Nets are searching for offensive answers. Kevin Durant has 38, but James Harden only has 15. No other Net with more than 9. – 6:11 PM

Name the better big two, Durant + Harden or Miles Bridges + Ish Smith? – 6:05 PM

For all the firepower the Nets are supposed to have, this looks a lot like the playoff series against the Bucks right now. Nobody besides Durant doing anything offensively. Hornets up 11 late. – 6:04 PM

Nets trail 104-93 with 3:18 left. The past few possessions, every time the Nets looked done, Kevin Durant bailed them out with a basket to stay within striking distance. Feels like they’re a basket away from that. Timeout Steve Nash. – 6:04 PM

Charlotte hanging around after another strong 3rd quarter. Whatever happens this team has competed toe to toe with the Nets, still feels like Durant is just waiting to take over – 5:47 PM

End of the third quarter: Hornets lead the Nets 79-78. Durant with 29, Harden the next-highest at 11. Miles Bridges and LaMelo are balling. No pun intended. Fun fourth quarter coming. Another close game. – 5:47 PM

A small group of protesters showed up outside of Barclays, some even pushing their way to the front entrance leading to Barclays to briefly close doors to ensure safety for fans. Many of the protesters chanted, “No vaccine mandate. Stand with Kyrie” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:46 PM

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Hornets 79

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 13-19 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets had trouble taming Charlotte’s hot third quarter. The Hornets outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the period, claiming the lead in the process. – 5:46 PM

MVP chants have broken out at Barclays Center for Kevin Durant, who just net 2 free throws to make this a 78-77 game. #Nets – 5:44 PM

Kyrie Irving latest: Protesters burst through barricades outside Nets’ Barclays Center over vaccine drama

https://t.co/bXlHwtJneP pic.twitter.com/qlhDn8s10y – 5:41 PM

Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest before the #Nets home opener: “…Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.” #NBA – 5:34 PM

A statement from a Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest outside the building: “Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena….” #Nets – 5:33 PM

KD IS GOING FOR A 40-PIECE! – 5:29 PM

Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 58-50. Kevin Durant is putting on a scoring clinic (again), with 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Brooklyn getting help from the reserves with 18 points off the bench. Nets have pulled away after trading blows with Charlotte early on. – 5:09 PM

Half: Nets 58, Hornets 50

Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 10-13 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are entering the break with the lead for the first time this season. Brooklyn has also racked up 9 steals and 4 blocks to make Charlotte as uncomfortable as possible. – 5:08 PM

Hornets play fast and are fun to watch. Their problem today is playing fast just means Durant gets the ball back more quickly. He has 20 on 10-for-13 shooting late in the half. – 5:07 PM

Demonstrators support Kyrie Irving vs. vaccine mandate at Brooklyn Nets game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:02 PM

Ish Smith rips Durant, McDaniels in transition. Steals = transition O. Key for Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tAhMPMfa4f – 5:01 PM

Voicing support for unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving, an angry mob tries to replicate attempted violent insurrection at U.S. Capitol.

Send that sentence back to the people 12 months ago. – 4:39 PM

End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Hornets 27

Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 5-5 FG), Bruce Brown (5 PTS, 2-2 FG) and the Nets end the period on a 18-6 run. Brooklyn’s offense has been on fire right out the gates, they’re shooting it at 55% from the field and 50% from three. – 4:38 PM

Nets 31, Hornets 27 after one in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is 5 for 5 for 10 points. – 4:37 PM

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 31-27. Brown’s layup just missed at the buzzer. Durant leads with 10 but Nets getting a lot of guys to chip in. – 4:37 PM

FYI, Wizards fans.

KD IS COOKING RIGHT NOW

10 points (5/5 FG)

2 assists

1st quarter – 4:36 PM

Kevin Durant with a drive and dish to a wide open Paul Millsap. PM hits the 3. Durant’s playmaking to start the season has been terrific and needed in the absence of Irving. – 4:32 PM

Kevin Durant is 5-of-5 from the floor and has 10 of the Nets’ 17 points. – 4:27 PM

Kevin Durant’s got 10 points and after another slow start, he put the Nets on his back to make this a 19-17 game. Durant hasn’t missed a shot, yet all of them have been contested. It doesn’t make sense, but then again, he’s that guy. – 4:26 PM

Kevin Durant has 10 points in seven minutes and hasn’t missed a shot. Nets trail 19-17 with 4:32 left in the first. – 4:26 PM

Nic Claxton is going to score 50 one game entirely off of dump-offs from KD and Harden. – 4:19 PM

#Nets off to another slow start, down 9-2 before that KD bucket. – 4:16 PM

Some NBA action just added:

KD o2.5 3P -110

KD o8.5 rebounds +110 pic.twitter.com/5EQbCJb2Hn – 4:03 PM

If you’re going to protest about Kyrie not being able to play, at least protest the right people. The Nets are just following city mandates! – 3:47 PM

Starters for the #Nets game today vs. the #Hoenets: “Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. It’s Jevon Carter’s seventh career start, and his first since May 16, 2021 with the #Suns in their 2020-21 regular-season finale at San Antonio. – 3:40 PM

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 – 3:37 PM

Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. – 3:31 PM

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Hornets Game:

▪️Patty Mills can add to his perfect 10-of-10 shooting from downtown for the season.

▪️Terry Rozier (ankle) is out for Charlotte.

▪️Kyrie Irving (personal) and Blake Griffin (rest) are out for Brooklyn. – 3:29 PM

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV – 3:13 PM

A group of fans chanting “Let Kyrie play!” outside the Nets’ home opener. pic.twitter.com/hsyuMqt1WP – 3:09 PM

Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3 – 3:09 PM

This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED – 3:07 PM

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin won’t play tonight against the Hornets, and also says the team is a bit more inclined to play Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this season as opposed to last. #Nets – 2:28 PM

Steve Nash indicates that Kevin Durant will play for the most part in both games of back-to-backs this season. Nash said there will be times this season when he will want to try to protect Durant and rest him in a game during back-to-back sets. – 2:19 PM

Steve Nash said he’s comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this year than last. Adds LaMelo Ball “has a great knack for the game,” expects him to have an excellent career. – 2:18 PM

Steve Nash said the #Nets are more comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs than they were last season. #NBA #Hornets – 2:18 PM

Ja laces up the “1 World 1 People” Nike Kyrie Low 4! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/bjBxkkyqRl – 11:23 PM

Three-play sequence shows how many ways Kevin Durant can impact a game:

– Blows by Curry for a floater

– Weakside block on Tobias Harris

– Blows by Harris, draws 4 defenders, finds Millsap wide open pic.twitter.com/6h7S0pmEdE – 8:45 PM

Per last night’s two minute report, both of the plays that drew scrutiny for not being challenged (out of bounds on Durant, Durant charge on Green) were ruled incorrectly in favor of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/0OiqAu1FY6 – 7:48 PM

For people into #BISneakerWatch, he’s wearing the black and red Kyrie 7s in warmups tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZcpnJihWME – 7:20 PM

The Mavericks will soon lift their requirement that fans show either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours to attend home games. At least as long as Dallas County data complies. As the daily average case count in Dallas County remains below 500, which it reached last week, the Mavericks will ease their health and safety protocol for fans, Mark Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. -via Dallas Morning News / October 24, 2021

If the metric again surpasses 500 — which it did when the Mavericks enacted their original vaccination and negative test rules in late September — then Cuban said the team will reinstate the requirements. The change, however, won’t take effect by Dallas’ regular-season home opener Tuesday night against the Rockets. -via Dallas Morning News / October 24, 2021

A group of protesters gathered outside Barclays Center waving flags and signs while chanting, “No vaccine mandate, stand with Kyrie” before the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Around 100 people stood in the plaza outside the arena and on the street blocking traffic on Flatbush Avenue, many showing their support for Nets point guard Kyrie Irving’s decision not to get at least one vaccination shot to comply with New York City’s mandate in order to play home games. -via ESPN / October 24, 2021