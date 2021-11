The Notre Dame football team takes on the USC Trojans tonight, and here is all the information you need to get ready for this rivalry game. The Notre Dame football team kicks off the second half of their 2021 college football season tonight, as they welcome the hated USC Trojans to Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish go into this game sitting at 5-1, and ranked No. 13 in the country, with their only loss coming against No. 2 Cincinnati.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO