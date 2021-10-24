MOTD 2: 'Expertly coached' Liverpool 'a million miles away' from Man Utd

The forward scored in injury time to earn his side a 2-2 draw against Atalanta and bring his own European tally up to five in four games. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated to see Cristiano Ronaldo once more come to the rescue as the Portuguese striker netted twice to claw back a vital Champions League point against Atalanta.
Liverpool veteran James Milner has challenged his team-mates to continue their excellent run of form. The Reds claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. And Milner hopes they can bring the same intensity into Sunday's clash with Manchester United. On...
Manchester United's performance to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They can have spells where they are awful, as well as when they are very hard to stop. If United had been beaten then...
Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn six, lost three), losing this same fixture 4-2 last season. Following that 4-2 win in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expects a tough challenge at Champions League opponents Manchester United on Wednesday. La Dea have faced Manchester City and Liverpool over their past two Champions League campaigns. “We will learn something as it happened with Manchester City and Liverpool. Premier League clubs are elite level....
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there'll be no underestimating Manchester United on Sunday. Klopp was asked if the intensity of both United's and Liverpool's Champions League games will sway his thoughts ahead of Sunday's game. "We play on Tuesday and on Sunday so we don't have to think about that,"...
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League matches against ‘United’ teams (won 18, drawn 7) since losing 2-1 at Manchester United in March 2018. Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, it would be the joint-longest unbeaten run against ‘United’ teams in the history of the Football League, matching Brentford’s 26-game run between October 1998 and November 2000.
Manchester United host Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up...
Liverpool have been in largely impeccable form this term, adding another big victory to the pile after securing a rare three points in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. It’s a result that simultaneously extends the Reds’ unbeaten run to 21 games across all competitions and hands Jurgen Klopp’s men a points cushion in their Champions League group.
Agents for Leeds United winger Raphinha are talking up the prospect of a January sale. Currently valued at £28.8m, according to Transfermarkt, Raphinha's agent has been left puzzled at this figure. Deco, the former Barcelona midfielder who now represents Raphinha, said: “I don't know how they do it. To be...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Marcus Rashford will be fit to play against Liverpool on Sunday. The English winger made his return to the starting line up against Atalanta in the Champions League, scoring to help United on their way to a 3-2 win after being 0-2 down at half time.
Liverpool were among three clubs to try for Ansu Fati before he penned new terms with Barcelona this week. Fati and sporting director Mateu Alemany both confirmed in is press conference that there were various other sides interested in the forward, but he always wanted to stay at Barca. Radio...
Rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea need their understudies to rise to the challenge when the leaders host Norwich. After Steve Bruce's exit this week, Newcastle head to Crystal Palace searching for a first win since the club's blockbuster takeover.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire apologised to the club’s fans for the performance in Sunday’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, which he acknowledged was “nowhere near good enough”. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as the hosts were ripped apart by their arch rivals to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash with Liverpool. Solskjaer was asked to compare Ronaldo with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah ahead of Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford. The United manager also expanded on the threat of Liverpool's attack and how his defence plans to...
Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Mirror reports United and Liverpool both see the Holland international as an option to make them stronger in midfield. A product of Ajax's famous academy, Gravenberch has made 74 senior appearances for the club so far. Gravenberch has been...
Manchester United make three changes to the side that lost to Leicester in their previous Premier League fixture. Marcus Rashford starts in attack as Fred and Scott McTominay come into midfield. All three started in the thrilling comeback win against Atalanta in midweek. Talisman Bruno Fernandes was an injury doubt...
London (AFP) – West Ham moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win in the London derby against Tottenham, while Manchester United and Liverpool prepared for the latest instalment of their bitter rivalry on Sunday. A second half strike from Michail Antonio gave the Hammers their...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has again highlighted the number of penalties awarded last season to Sunday's opponents Manchester United. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused Klopp last month of having an influence on the Red Devils receiving spot kicks this season, after missing out twice at West Ham. However Liverpool...
Comments / 0