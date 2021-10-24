CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First weekend of enforcement of vaccine passport scheme ‘unmitigated disaster’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlOBd_0cbOO1Sg00
Financial News

The first weekend of enforcement of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme has been an “unmitigated disaster”, according to a hospitality sector body.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said that staff have faced “intolerable levels of abuse” and some venues saw a drop in footfall of up to 40%.

It is calling on the Scottish Government to scrap the scheme, which has been legally enforceable since October 18.

Proof of full vaccination is required to enter nightclubs and large events as part of the Scottish Government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.

The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government for weeks that their vaccine passports scheme is not ready

The measures technically came into effect from October 1, but an 18-day grace period was announced following backlash from affected industries and significant problems with the new app.

SHG spokesman Stephen Montgomery said: “The first weekend of the vaccine passports scheme has been one of unmitigated disaster and that responsibility lies entirely at the door of the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Hospitality Group has been warning the government for weeks that their vaccine passports scheme is not ready but the government’s attitude has been to tell us to ‘get on with it’ whilst offering no safety net of support for businesses or our hard-working staff.

“The experience of this weekend shows that the result has been intolerable levels of abuse of our staff, and the creation of an atmosphere that will totally undermine anyone’s enjoyment of our night-time venues.”

The SHG comprises many restaurant and bar businesses, including the DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers and Manorview Group.

It said that over the weekend members reported more than 550 instances where venue staff had to refuse entry to a customer because they had no vaccine passport, an ineligible vaccine passport, or a potentially fraudulent vaccine passport.

There were also a “concerning number” of reports of abuse of hospitality staff over rejections and queues at venues, and continuing problems were reported with the vaccine passport app and its update.

The Scottish hospitality industry as a whole has paid enough for government failures in this pandemic, and it's time the Scottish Government scrapped this scheme altogether

The vaccine certification scheme applies to late-night premises with music, alcohol and dancing between midnight and 5am.

Mr Montgomery said the SHG is seeing some venues closing at midnight to “take themselves out of scope of the regulation for reasons around recruitment and staff welfare”.

He said: “The Scottish hospitality industry as a whole has paid enough for government failures in this pandemic, and it’s time the Scottish Government scrapped this scheme altogether.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Covid-19 certification is a proportionate way of encouraging people to get vaccinated, and also of helping large events and night-time hospitality to keep operating during what will potentially be a very difficult winter.

“This means many businesses will not have to close and can continue to trade whilst making necessary adjustments to ensure their premises are as safe as possible for staff and customers.

“Officials continue to engage regularly with the sector to discuss implementation of the scheme.”

Comments / 2

Related
newschain

Salisbury crash train ran through red light as wheels slipped on rails

A train involved in a crash in Salisbury went past a red signal as its wheels slipped on the rails, investigators believe. Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) deputy chief inspector Andrew Hall said the “initial evidence” indicates that the driver applied the brakes before the junction where the crash happened, but the train failed to stop.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Government's OWN assessment warns that 'Plan B' vaccine passports might backfire and FUEL Covid surge by pushing people to go to smaller pubs with fewer safeguards after 'unmitigated disaster' rollout in Scotland

Introducing vaccine passports could cause a spike in coronavirus cases because people may ditch large venues and gather in small pubs with poor ventilation instead, the Government's own impact assessment has warned. Boris Johnson's coronavirus 'Plan B' would see people having to prove they are double-jabbed to gain access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Vaccinations#Shg#The Scottish Government#The Drg Group#Buzzworks Holdings#Signature Pubs#Manorview Group
Telegraph

SNP's vaccine passport scheme in chaos as it can be 'outfoxed by a screenshot'

The rollout of Scotland's vaccine passport scheme descended into a deeper shambles on Monday after it emerged that a key security feature trumpeted by the SNP health secretary does not work. As enforcement of the controversial scheme came into force, Humza Yousaf was warned that it was left wide open...
WORLD
Times-Republican

Vaccine passports and the freedom to travel

Ihave traveled internationally numerous times in my adult life, and I always experience something new. My husband and I just got back from 12 days in Italy and Poland, with a wealth of “first times.” We attended a friend’s ordination in St. Peter’s Basilica, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Although we have visited the Vatican and Rome before, it was novel to be there as part of this meaningful celebration in the life of the church instead of as tourists seeking a Sistine selfie.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Canada to Unveil Vaccine Passport Plans Thursday -Source

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada will unveil plans on Thursday for a vaccine passport, a government source said on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laying out how the proof-of-vaccination method will be implemented. Trudeau is slated to speak to reporters in Ottawa at 10 a.m. following a technical briefing by...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy