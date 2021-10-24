Procession route announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 4

A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable who was shot and killed while working an extra security job will be laid to rest on Monday.

The procession for Deputy Kareem Atkins is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball and will end at the Champion Forest Baptist Church.

The public is invited to pay its respects between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atkins, along with Deputy Darryl Garrett and Deputy Juqaim Barthen, was off duty working an extra job as security in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge. They came under fire while trying to make an arrest, authorities said.

Atkins was killed at the scene. Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery last Sunday. Barthen was also wounded in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.

There is now a $75,000 reward for information leading to the shooter.