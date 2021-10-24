CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Starmer demands fast-track exclusion orders to protect schools from anti-vaxxers

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EyBo_0cbONj3U00

Councils should be able to use exclusion orders to keep anti-vaxxers from protesting outside schools, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said it was “sickening” that those against vaccinations were demonstrating at the school gates.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) revealed earlier this month that most of the schools surveyed by the union (79%) had been targeted by anti-vaccination campaigners.

This had mainly been through emails threatening legal action, but the ASCL said in some cases staff had been threatened with physical harm and in some cases protesters have gained access to school sites.

Labour believes the law around public spaces protection orders urgently needs to be updated so that local authorities can rapidly create exclusion zones for anti-vax protests outside of schools

Sir Keir said: “It is sickening that anti-vax protesters are spreading dangerous misinformation to children in protests outside of schools.

“The uptake of vaccines among children is far too low and the Government’s rollout is painfully slow. Everything must be done to get those eligible jabbed as quickly as possible in this public health emergency.

“Labour believes the law around public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) urgently needs to be updated so that local authorities can rapidly create exclusion zones for anti-vax protests outside of schools.”

PSPOs can be used to disperse people from a public area and have previously been used to move on protesters outside abortion clinics, or to allow police to confiscate alcohol in certain spaces.

But gaining permission to impose one takes time and significant consultation, and Labour is calling for an expedited process in cases of preventing harassment and intimidation of children outside schools if agreed to by the school, the leader of the local council, and the local police chief constable.

The party said the PSPO could be in place within five days, and could be in place for six months.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “We would welcome any action which helps to keep anti-vaccination campaigners away from schools and which allows pupils and staff to go about their business without this intrusion.

Schools are operating under great pressure because of the disruption which continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The last thing they need is the additional problem of protesters outside their gates.”

Pupils have endured enough disruption to their education in recent months, so there is absolutely no place for angry protests outside school gates

He added that jabs were key to keeping pupils in the classroom, and said: “If protesters think otherwise, there are plenty of outlets for them to express their views without resorting to targeting schools.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “No child should be made to feel scared or intimidated on their journey to and from school.

“Pupils have endured enough disruption to their education in recent months, so there is absolutely no place for angry protests outside school gates.”

The ASCL previously said that of the 526 responses from schools eligible for the Covid vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds, 13% had reported seeing protesters immediately outside their school premises, and 20% reported protesters in the local area.

Some 18 schools said protesters had gained access and protested inside the school premises, and 20 said they had received communications threatening physical harm to staff.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Paul Whiteman
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid slams 'idiot' anti-vax campaigners for 'spreading vicious lies' outside of schools as Labour calls for exclusion orders to keep protesters away from pupils

Sajid Javid today slammed 'idiot' anti-vax campaigners for 'spreading vicious lies' outside secondary schools following reports three children had been left injured by demonstrators. The health secretary described how the group of campaigners were 'doing so much damage' and warned rallies were becoming a 'growing problem' across the country. The...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Anti-vaxxers are ‘idiots spreading vicious lies’, says Health Secretary

Sajid Javid said there is a growing problem of protests outside schools. The Health Secretary lashed out at “idiots” who mount anti-vaccine protests outside schools as he said exclusion zones are an option to protect children. Sajid Javid said children have been injured in clashes with protesters, who are spreading...
PROTESTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire schools advised on Covid anti-vaxxers 'harassing' children

Schools in Buckinghamshire have been advised by the council on how to act if children are approached by protestors. The move follows recent demonstrations at local schools, including The Beaconsfield School, Amersham School, and Sir William Borlase in Marlow. Claims have been made that anti-vax protestors were approaching children. Police...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protection Orders#Vax#Anti#Protest Riot#Labour#The Association Of School#Ascl#Pspo
WSYX ABC6

Protests, lawsuits signal resistance as federal vaccine mandates loom

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the Biden administration finalizes plans for sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates, resistance from politicians and the public is hardening, potentially creating new obstacles for what health officials hoped would be an effective tool to drive up immunization rates heading into winter. The federal government released guidance Monday...
ADVOCACY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy