The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST allowed 33 points on 442 total yards while intercepting one pass and not recording a sack in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST likely would have given up even more points on Sunday if not for the Las Vegas offense playing conservatively and running out of the clock for much of the fourth quarter. This unit has failed to record a sack in two straight games and only has 11 sacks through the first seven games of the season. Even against the 0-7 Detroit Lions in Week 8, this is not a unit fantasy managers should trust.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO