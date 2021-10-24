What the win means for the Giants; team reacts to DJ's one-handed catch on trick play

Opening Statement: Today, we'll start our prep on Kansas City. We'll work today through Saturday in terms of prep for Kansas City. We fly out there Sunday. We'll work today on the install for early downs and third downs. Tomorrow, we'll be out on the field in more of a padded practice reviewing all the early downs and third downs. Friday, we'll get a little bit more into our red area, situational practice. Saturday we'll kind of recap the week before we head out to Kansas City on Sunday. This team poses a number of threats. They're explosive offensively, they've got a ton of weapons – you can start naming them, it's going to take a long time and longer than we have in this presser right here. This is an explosive offense. They can score on any play from anywhere on the field. Obviously, they have one of the best quarterbacks at this point in a long duration of the game. I think obviously what he's done will go down a lot longer than that.

