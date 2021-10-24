CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the win means for the Giants; team reacts to DJ's one-handed catch on trick play

By Dan Salomone
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin, lose or draw, Joe Judge does the same thing every Monday. He shows the Giants the tape from the game and tells them what they need to correct and what they can build on. For five out of the first six weeks, the process followed in the wake of...

New York Giants: Daniel Jones explains crazy trick play reception

The New York Giants came up with a better performance on both sides of the ball in week 7, and one play in specific sums up their improvement on offense. That play is the trick play where wide receiver Dante Pettis tossed the ball to Daniel Jones for a first down on a scoring drive.
A closer look behind Daniel Jones’ electrifying one-handed catch

When asked after the New York Giants’ 25-3 blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers about the last time he made a reception, much less a one-handed grab, Jones could not provide specifics. “I don’t remember one,” he said. Maybe high school. The grab, which happened at 4:54 in the third...
Jones passing and catching, Giants D spark win over Panthers

With most of his top skill players sidelined with injuries, Daniel Jones did a little of bit of everything for the New York Giants. He ran the ball, threw a touchdown pass and even made a great catch on a trick play. Combine that with the best game of the...
Daniel Jones makes insane one-handed highlight catch in Giants win over Panthers

Daniel Jones channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. on a trick play in the New York Giants’ resounding win over the Carolina Panthers. In front of the fans who booed him and the offense early in the game for failing to convert on 4th-and-goal, Jones used one hand to haul in a pass from wide receiver Dante Pettis — who, coincidentally, wears #13 — to pick up 16 yards and a first down. The MetLife Stadium crowd liked what it saw.
Giants vs. Chiefs: 5 storylines to follow

The Giants will try to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs Monday night. Big Blue is coming off a 25-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 7. The defense held Carolina to just three points and 173 total yards and had six sacks, all of which were season-best marks for the unit. It also held the Panthers to 2-of-15 on third down.
Twitter Hails New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Beckham Jr After Insane One-Handed Catch

In a tale of two low-lying teams in the current edition of the NFL, the New York Giants dished out an impeccable showdown against the Carolina Panthers to wring out a 25-3 victory on Monday. Going by the antiquity of the rivalry between these two teams, the Panthers had one added victory over the Giants but when they took the gridiron on Monday, they were outrun, outmuscled and outclassed by a vintage New York Giants.
Giants Now: NFL.com's top plays from Giants-Chiefs

The Giants will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. It will be the 15th meeting between the two clubs, with the Giants leading the all-time series, 11-3. Ahead of the primetime matchup, NFL.com ranked the Giants' top five all-time plays against the AFC foes:
New York Giants vs. Kansas City: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Monday Night Football

The New York Giants travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium. This is the 15th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 11-3. The teams last met in Week 11 of the 2017 season in East Rutherford, when the Giants defeated the Chiefs, 12-9, on an overtime field goal to improve their home record against the Chiefs to 7-0. The Giants hold a 4-3 series advantage versus the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Presser Points: Injury updates & early MNF preview

The Giants will look to take their momentum on the road in primetime in Week 8. Following their victory over the Panthers, the Giants (2-5) head to Kansas City for a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (3-4) on Monday Night Football. Joe Judge's team began on-field preparations on Wednesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, but he first met with the media before heading out to practice. Here is everything you need to know:
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, S Xavier McKinney

Opening Statement: Today, we'll start our prep on Kansas City. We'll work today through Saturday in terms of prep for Kansas City. We fly out there Sunday. We'll work today on the install for early downs and third downs. Tomorrow, we'll be out on the field in more of a padded practice reviewing all the early downs and third downs. Friday, we'll get a little bit more into our red area, situational practice. Saturday we'll kind of recap the week before we head out to Kansas City on Sunday. This team poses a number of threats. They're explosive offensively, they've got a ton of weapons – you can start naming them, it's going to take a long time and longer than we have in this presser right here. This is an explosive offense. They can score on any play from anywhere on the field. Obviously, they have one of the best quarterbacks at this point in a long duration of the game. I think obviously what he's done will go down a lot longer than that.
Giants await status of key offensive playmakers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The four high-profile Giants offensive playmakers who were inactive for the victory against Carolina returned to the practice field today, a step toward their potential return Monday night in Kansas City. That's as definitive a statement as we can make five days before the game. The...
Giants Now: Next Gen Stats praises Big Blue defense

Next Gen Stats praises Giants' defensive front vs. Panthers. The Giants defense put together a dominant overall performance against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. Big Blue held Sam Darnold and the Panthers offense to a mere 173 total yards, including just 117 net passing yards. Patrick Graham's unit registered a season-high six sacks, including 2.5 from rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari and 1.5 from defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Giants Now: Giants-Chiefs tale of the tape

The Giants will try to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants are coming off a 25-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 7. The defense held Carolina to just three points and 173 total yards and had six sacks, all of which were season-best marks for the unit. It also held the Panthers to 2-of-15 on third down.
Quotes: Coordinators Patrick Graham, Jason Garrett, Thomas McGaughey, WR Sterling Shepard, DB Logan Ryan, OT Matt Peart

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: How did you feel like the guys responded after a couple tough weeks? Obviously, the score looks pretty good. A: I think the guys – again, I've told you about these guys, they work hard all the time. The beautiful thing about these guys is each week they start over. They know they've got to start over on the opponent, but it was good to get a win and good to perform defensively like you would want to. I was pleased with that. As soon as they got back here on Wednesday, they were ready to go on Kansas City and you couldn't have more of a challenging obstacle in front of you right now with this offense. It's tough, but hopefully we get out here to practice and get ready to go to see what we can do.
