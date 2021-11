Cowboys DE Randy Gregory feels Patriots OL David Andrews took a cheap shot on him during the final play of the team’s win over the Patriots. “Just a dirty play,” Gregory said, NESN.com. “I was laying on the ground, I had my head laying on someone’s leg or something and their center speared me in the neck. Me, I talk a lot during the game, I think that’s part of the game, there’s some people that need that aspect of the game to get going. But when you cross the line and start to do things like that it’s unfortunate, because I know him. We trained together pre-draft and we had conversations on the field. But you start whooping up on their O-line, which we were, me especially, they get pissed off so it is what it is.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO