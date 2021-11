So much help for seniors hangs in the balance as Democrats whittle away at the massive legislative package in Congress. If by some chance Medicare recipients get new benefits to help pay for dental, vision and hearing services and lower prices for their costliest prescription drugs, there’s a high probability that those new benefits will go only to some of them, prompting a foundational change in the program. Recall that the 56-year-old Medicare program is universally available to everyone 65 and older and some younger people who qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO