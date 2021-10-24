Highway 160 Closed Due To Accident Involving Caltrans Vehicle
By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
9 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Highway 160 was already partially closed, due to the storm when a driver plowed into the back of an unmanned Caltrans truck. Now all of Highway 160 is closed between the Arden offramp and Tribute Road.
There were moderate injuries and major damage to multiple vehicles.
At the moment, there is no prediction for when the highway will reopen.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a collision between two vehicles along Power Inn Road, the Sacramento Police Department said.
At least two other people were taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Sacramento police said the person killed was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, and police only described him as an adult man.
The crash happened just before 2:10 p.m. near Barry Avenue and forced a closure of Power Inn Road between Florin and Elder Creek roads. Police did not say when the roadway would be reopened.
This is a developing story.
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Authorities say five people have been hurt, including one critically, after a crash in Fair Oaks early Monday afternoon.
Metro Fire on scene of a vehicle accident with multiple patients on Sunrise Blvd/Wildridge Dr. 1 patient transported for critical injuries, 4 others with minor to moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/oFKSEmDGU0
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 1, 2021
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Sunrise Boulevard and Wildridge Drive.
Metro Fire crews have responded to the scene and found five people hurt. One of the people injured suffered critical injuries and has been rushed to the hospital; the other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Drivers are being advised to expect traffic in the immediate area of the crash for the time being.
FOLSOM (CBS13) – In the last week, Northern California has seen much-needed rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra.
The wet weather is welcomed after a dry summer, but how much will it help? CBS13 visited Folsom to speak with fire crews and residents about current conditions.
The Folsom zoo, police department, city hall, and the Johnny Cash trail are all right next to each other.
“I usually come to walk my dog or sometimes to the zoo or sometimes my daughter has a soccer match here,” said Dave Ganguli, who’s lived in the Folsom area for years. “It’s great...
DAVIS (CBS13) — A historic but currently vacant building in Davis was damaged in a fire on Monday.
City of Davis Fire Department crews say they responded to 226 F Street just before 5 p.m. to battle flames that had erupted inside. The building is the former site of Bistro 33 restaurant and is Davis’ historic city hall.
No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported over the course of the fire, authorities say.
Firefighters say it appears the flames originated from the first floor of the building. There has been no word on the extent of the damage.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
APPLEGATE (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after she tailgated a deputy along Interstate 80, then led a high-speed chase in the rain.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Oct. 24 around midnight, a deputy noticed someone tailgating him near the Heather Glen overpass along westbound I-80. The deputy reported that the car continued tailgating him even as he changed lanes.
This prompted the deputy to get behind the suspect’s vehicle to try and pull them over. However, the deputy says the driver wouldn’t stop.
Eventually, after hitting speeds of 90 mph in the rain and allegedly driving without their headlights on, the suspect crashed into the center divider.
Deputies say the driver got out and tried to run, but she was eventually found on an embankment nearby. She appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect has since been identified as 40-year-old Sacramento resident Elizabeth Boxall. She’s facing charges of felony evading, resisting arrest, and DUI.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The two people killed in a crash that happened near the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Halloween night have been identified.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the two individuals were identified as Elk Grove resident Ciara Alicia Navarro, 25, and Sacramento resident Brian David Freriks, 30.
One of the two—though it is unclear at this time who—was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died after being taken to the hospital with four other patients, all with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.
The two-vehicle collision happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. at L and 7th streets.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An 18-year-old Grass Valley woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Grass Valley.
On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., CHP received the report of a crash on Alta Street and Dolores Drive. Officers say the victim, a 15-year-old from Grass Valley, was riding her skateboard when she was struck by a vehicle.
She was accompanied by a friend who witnessed the collision, but was uninjured.
Through a collaborative effort with Nevada County law enforcement agencies, Madison Felhaber voluntarily turned herself into the Nevada County Jail, according to CHP.
They say she was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 when she hit the teen and fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers previously asked anyone with information about the crash or possible driver to contact them.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at 29th and J streets a little before 1 a.m. and found that a woman was down in the roadway. She had suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
Officers say the vehicle involved left the scene before they arrived. The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.
No details about the suspect and their vehicle have been released at this point.
The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released.
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two street vendors are dead after being hit by a car in North Highlands Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the 56- and 60-year-old female vendors were in a parking lot in the area of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue when they were hit.
The driver, an 18-year-old from North Highlands, was traveling westbound on Don Julio when she tried taking the light onto Watt. The CHP said she lost control and went into the parking lot where the collision happened.
The vendors have not yet been identified.
At 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the driver was on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to put out a car fire off Interstate 80 in West Sacramento on Friday morning.
The scene was along Reed Avenue, near the onramp to I-80, in front of the In-N-Out.
Exactly what led up to the car catching fire is unclear, but flames had engulfed the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames.
No injuries have been reported.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was in critical condition after being shot at the Walmart along Florin Road Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. There has been no arrest, and a description of the suspect was not yet available.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was critical but stable and was still in surgery as of 10:30 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time, but he was described as an adult man.
It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the store or outside.
No further information was available at this time.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after he crashed off the Highway 50 onramp from Howe Avenue early Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the driver was entering the onramp when, for an unknown reason, he lost control. The car then crossed the median and continued out of control before it hit an embankment and flipped over.
Officers believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
No other people were in the car at the time, officers say.
The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says he was a Sacramento resident.
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy earlier this week.
The deputy was driving a marked Sacramento County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle when they struck a pedestrian standing in the road in the 10000 block of Franklin Boulevard, according to a press release.
It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday under foggy conditions when the deputy was traveling north to the city center.
Two witnesses on the scene stated that the subject was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries Friday afternoon.
No sheriff’s personnel or other community members were injured.
The incident is being investigated by both the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left one man hurt in Sacramento late Sunday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 3800 block of 38th Street in the Oak Park neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. There, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
No suspect information, nor any details about what may have led up to the shooting, have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Elverta Road early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. near Gibson Ranch.
California Highway Patrol officers say it appears the driver of a truck was speeding down the road between 70-90 mph.
For some reason, the truck then went onto the gravel portion of the shoulder and lost control. The truck then crashed into a pole at a high rate of speed.
Officers say one person, a male, was killed in the crash. A second person, also male, was rushed to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known.
On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 40-year-old Rubin Lamarr Staton.
Investigators are reviewing camera footage of the incident.
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire has one of the only FAA approved drone programs in the nation with a dozen licensed pilots.
Their program serves as a model of what technology can do to help save lives.
“We’ve used this on multiple incidents across county – and also regionally,” said Park Wilbourn, Metro Fire’s public information officer.
The department has 17 fully outfitted unmanned aerial vehicles for fire, flood, and search and rescue incidents.
“It’s needed,” said retired nurse Diane Hill, who walks the American River Parkway. “It’s the swimmers that get in trouble every year and there is always drownings,...
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Raw emotion and unfiltered anger poured out as family members begged for answers after a driver fatally struck two street vendors in North Highlands.
”Oh this hurts. Why my sisters? I don’t know,” said Ricky Berry.
Berry stood and prayed at the corner where his sisters were hit and killed Friday afternoon. Investigators say an 18-year-old driver was trying to beat the yellow light at the corner of Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard when she lost control of her car.
The vehicle went straight through the intersection and plowed right through a street vendor tent.
Family members aren’t holding...
GALT (CBS13) – Two people had to be rescued from floodwaters in rural Sacramento County.
The incident happened Tuesday night at a flooded area of Cosumnes Preserve in Galt. A crew from Cosumnes Fire Department, with assistance from a CHP helicopter from the South Sacramento office, rescued the two.
They were then taken by ambulance to a hospital. There’s no word on their condition.
pic.twitter.com/lMvoRAATRB
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) October 27, 2021
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Three days after a record-breaking rainstorm parts of Sutter County area are still underwater.
Nine streets remained flooded on Wednesday. The Sutter County Office of Emergency Management says it’s their neighboring county causing the floods.
“It’s our own personal lake. I’m going to put my bathing suit on and come on down and take a swim,” said Julie Mendonca, who lives on Sycamore street.
But it’s not a body of water Julie Mendonca would be diving into, it’s Sycamore Street and it’s flooded.
“It’s 10 feet deep. I don’t know it looks really deep,” she said.
Mendonca’s husband drove an ATV...
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A tow truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova last week, police say.
Rancho Cordova police say, late in the morning on Oct. 21, a hit-and-run crash was reported near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Zinfandel Drive. No injuries were reported, but officers soon discovered that the suspect’s vehicle was none other than a regional tow truck.
With the help of the tow truck company, officers were able to track down the vehicle in a city nearby.
Officers say the tow truck driver, whose name has not been released, showed signs of being under the influence.
The tow truck driver has since been arrested and is facing charges of hit-and-run and DUI. The vehicle has also been returned to the company, police say.
Officers would like to remind anyone who sees a possibly impaired driver on the road to immediately call 911.
