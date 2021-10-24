The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot mess, and everyone knows it

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas boasting a 2-4 record. They had lost four of five under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni since a blowout Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Some figured that Philadelphia might be able to turn the corner on the road against a Raiders team that was just recently involved in one of the biggest scandals in modern NFL history .

At least initially, it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles were doing to do just that. They opened up a 7-0 lead with an eight-play, 67-yard drive on their first drive of the game .

Everything was about to turn around for this team, right? Wrong!

In truly shocking fashion, Las Vegas ran off 30 consecutive points. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 31-of-34 passes for 323 yards. Eagles running back Miles Sanders exited to injury. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts had less than 100 net passing yards through three quarters.

The wheels are coming off for these Eagles with roughly one week to go ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They sit at 2-5 and tied with both the Washington Football Team and New York Giants for last place (or second place) in the NFC East.

Philadelphia finds itself 3.5 games behind Dallas in the division. Remember, one of its five losses thus far this season was to Dallas back in Week 3 by the score of 41-21. We know very well how unforgiving fans in the City of Brotherly Love can be. Just ask Ben Simmons.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Losing in this manner to an average Raiders team facing its own issues is not a great thing for Philadelphia. Losing five of the past six games adds another layer to this.

And in reality, it might now be time for general manager Howie Roseman and bite the bullet and trade off any veterans that might be worth a darn to contending teams. This team is going nowhere fast. It’s an absolute mess.

NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ disastrous performance

