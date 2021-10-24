What meteorologists are saying about the incoming coastal storm

“Once the rain starts tonight it doesn't end until Thursday.”

In, January 2018: Erik (cq) Puslys (cq) battles for control of his umbrella while walking down Tremont Street in Boston, Mass. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker)

Get those rain boots and windbreakers out — or just stay inside — because a coastal storm is on its way.

According to the National Weather Service in Boston, the region is in for some wind and rain this week. Though rain will start up late Sunday night, the real storm is predicted to move in Monday evening, with hazardous conditions possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Weather conditions could include 50 to 60 mile per hour winds, over 20 foot waves, and 3 to 6 inches of rain.

On Sunday, Boston’s National Weather Service tweeted that potential impacts include heavy rain and flooding, damaging wind gusts, and minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. A wind watch was issued for parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a storm watch is in effect for coastal waters.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying:

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston: “This week should take care of that dryness and then some.”

Eric Fisher, WBZ: “Damage and outages would be possible.”

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: “Heavy rain is on the way.”

Jaisol Martinez, 7News: “You’re running out of time if you have been procrastinating yard work.”

Josh Wurster, 7News: “Strong and damaging winds Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Mike Wankum, WCVB: “Once the rain starts tonight it doesn’t end until Thursday.”