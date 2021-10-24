CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

By JIM MORRIS Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that...

www.timesdaily.com

NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
The Independent

Cargo ship smoulders as coast guard tackles container fire

A cargo ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada continues to smoulder as firefighters tackle the last of the blaze. Containers on-board the MV Zim Kingston went up in flames last Saturday (23 October), as the ship was anchored several kilometers away from Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast...
Times Daily

Dutch health body urges booster shots for those 60 and over

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch health council advised the government Tuesday to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to everybody 60 and older and residents of nursing homes, saying it was seeing indications that COVID-19 protection was waning among older people. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
simpleflying.com

In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
Vancouver, CA
thechiefnews.com

Stagnant Ships: Abandoned vessels on the Columbia River

Abandoned vessels clogging up the Columbia River present a myriad of safety concerns for Columbia County residents. According to Lt. Shaun McQuiddy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, these concerns include water, navigational, and environmental hazards, the effects of which could be mitigated by acting responsibly as a boat owner.
Times Daily

Collapsed Nigerian building had permit for 15 floors, not 21

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria have arrested the owner of a high-rise apartment building in the country's largest city that suddenly collapsed, killing at least 14 people and leaving dozens still missing Tuesday beneath the rubble. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Times Daily

After California oil spill, environmentalists plan to sue US

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A month after a Southern California offshore oil spill, environmental advocates said Tuesday that they plan to sue the federal government over the failure to review and update plans for platforms off the coast. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Times Daily

Brazil weekly COVID-19 death toll at lowest since April 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's seven-day total for deaths from COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to online research website Our World in Data. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
KRQE News 13

Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity

Northern California is full of places with creepy stories that seem to linger. We even compiled a road trip that leads you to the most haunted places in NorCal! However, the town featured here has a seriously spooky presence and is known to contain occasionally-nuts paranormal activity. Placerville is a quaint town with a relatively […] The post The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
NBC Bay Area

Pair of Earthquakes Rattle California's Central Coast

A pair of earthquakes rattled California’s central coast late Monday afternoon. A magnitude 4.7 quake hit at 4:42 p.m., centered about 11 miles northwest of San Simeon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. At 4:49 p.m., a 3.6 magnitude quake occurred in the same lightly populated area. There were no...
