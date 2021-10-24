CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers had to retrieve Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball after Mike Evans gives it to fan

By Dan Rorabaugh, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 9 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates on the bench after he throws his 600th career touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Alex Menendez, AP

Tom Brady seemingly breaks a new record every week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Already this season, Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards, doing so against his longtime team, the New England Patriots — and in Foxborough, Massachusetts, no less.

So it's easy to understand why Mike Evans initially gave away Brady's 600th career touchdown ball.

On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Brady found Evans late in the first quarter for a 9-yard touchdown. The score put the Bucs up 21-0, but it also marked the first time in NFL history a quarterback has thrown for 600 touchdowns.

In celebration, Evans tossed the ball to a fan in the stands. He had a good laugh when told of what he had done.

Evans had nothing to worry about: Brady found him for two more touchdowns before the first half ended .

Team officials had to negotiate with the fan for something in return for the monumental football. Game analyst Tony Romo had some colorful commentary about what the bargain might entail.

Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson clarified that the Bucs gave the fan a different game ball and a signed jersey. The fan later identified as Byron Kennedy, 29, of St. Petersburg, Florida – also will receive a $1,000 gift card to their team store.

Said Brady after the game: “He’s gonna get something nice in return.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Buccaneers had to retrieve Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball after Mike Evans gives it to fan

