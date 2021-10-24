CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martindale, TX

Homeowner Terry Duane Turner Charged In Slaying Of Motorist Adil Dghoughi In His Driveway

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 9 days ago

MARTINDALE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, Texas, was charged with murder in the driveway shooting of motorist Adil Dghoughi, who had pulled into his driveway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3lWc_0cbOKWLs00

Adil Dghoughi (courtesy: Facebook)

Martindale turned himself in Friday after an arrest warrant accused him of murdering Dghoughi in the early morning of Oct. 11.

Investigators said Turner shot the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant as the man was backing out of Turner’s driveway about 3:40 a.m. After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that Dghoughi had pulled a gun on him. Investigators said they found no firearm in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxSYP_0cbOKWLs00

Terry Duane Turner (credit: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Turner turned himself in the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest and was released on a $150,000 bond. No listed telephone number could be found for Turner, and a Caldwell County jail official said the name of Turner’s attorney was unavailable Sunday.

Martindale is a town of about 1,200 residents about 30 miles south of Austin. The almost two-week delay in Turner’s arrest by Martindale and Caldwell County authorities drew criticism from Dghoughi’s family and supporters, including the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Supporters of Dghoughi and his family held a vigil at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, and another was scheduled for Sunday evening in Martindale.

Mehdi Cherkaoui, an attorney representing Dghoughi’s family, said Dghoughi’s windows were closed when he was shot. “The bullet entered his hand before it entered his head. And the bullet exited the victim’s head, and actually there was enough force for it to travel through the passenger-side window,” Cherkaoui told KTBC-TV of Austin.

Sarah Todd, Dghoughi’s girlfriend, told the station that she and Dghoughi were staying at her cousin’s home in the San Antonio suburb of Converse on the night of Oct. 10 after a barbecue but decided to leave just after midnight.

Turner’s Martindale home is seven minutes from Todd’s. “His habits were to drive around and decompress and listen to music,” she explained.

“Something like this should not have even been questioned. If someone is murdered, whether it’s on someone’s property or out in the street, they should automatically be arrested,” she said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Arrests Made In Connection With 2 North Texas Animal Cruelty Cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in connection with two different animal cruelty cases after the SPCA of Texas filed criminal charges against the suspects. Richard Stevenson was arrested after being charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for neglect. In his case, the SPCA of Texas removed 12 Chihuahua-type dogs from a residence on June 14. Rescuers said the conditions inside of the residence were deplorable, with ammonia levels reaching over 200 parts per million (ppm) — or more than 10 times the level that can cause health problems in humans. (credit: SPCA of Texas) The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

74-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Family Member In Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a family member following a “verbal argument” Arlington Police said Tuesday, Nov. 2. Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman lying...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Man Accused Of Stalking, Tracking, Killing Abigail Saldaña Faces Murder Charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, was arrested on Oct. 28 in connection to the fatal highway shooting of Abigail “Abby” Saldaña, 22, of Dallas. Abigail “Abby” Saldaña, 22, of Dallas (courtesy: Facebook) Saldaña was killed on Oct. 26 as she drove down a Fort Worth highway, and less than a couple weeks after she found a tracking device on her car, according to Szeliga’s arrest warrant. The first detective to arrive on the scene said Saldana’s car had three bullet holes in it. He later found three shell casings and broken glass at the intersection of Amon Carter Blvd. and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Amber Alert For 14-Year-Old Stevie Johnson Abducted From Glenn Heights

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas Amber Alert was issued Monday night, Nov. 1, for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson after she was abducted from Glenn Heights, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday when Stevie was taken from a school bus stop in the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights. Stevie is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes. Stevie Johnson and Shawnice Hickman (Texas DPS) The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She’s described as a black...
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Martindale, TX
Martindale, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS DFW

Murder Trial Delayed For Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean In Atatiana Jefferson Shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The trial is delayed for a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. Aaron Dean mugshot – Tarrant County Jail Aaron Dean’s trial had been set to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house. Atatiana Jefferson But Tarrant County court officials now say that date will only be a scheduling hearing and that Dean’s case will not...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Brandon Daniel, The Man Convicted Of Killing A Texas Police Officer, Found Dead In His Cell

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man sentenced to death for the 2012 fatal shooting of a police officer at a Texas Wal-Mart store has been found dead in his cell, officials said. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities are investigating the death of Brandon Daniel, 33, who was found dead Saturday. Officials say foul play doesn’t appear to be the cause.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Man Arrested For Stabbing His Father To Death

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An East Texas man has been charged with murder after authorities say he stabbed his 53-year-old father several times and slashed his throat. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Blake Foxworth, 30, had been charged with murder after George Foxworth died Friday, Oct. 29...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cbsdfw#Ap#Moroccan#Ktbc Tv
CBS DFW

1 Killed, 9 Wounded At Texas Halloween Party, Police Say

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A suspect was arrested Sunday in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in East Texas, police said. Police in Texarkana, Texas, said the suspected shooter, Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in late Sunday morning,...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead After 3 Women Struck In Hit-And-Run On I-20 Shoulder In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One woman was killed and two others were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of a freeway early Sunday morning, Oct. 31. Police said it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Interstate 20 westbound between McCart Ave. & James Ave./Crowley Rd. Detectives determined three women had been involved in a single vehicle crash on the freeway. After the accident, they started walking on the right shoulder of the freeway to get help That’s when an unknown vehicle struck all three of them and took off without stopping to render aid or wait for police. Two of the victims were rushed to a local hospital and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any further information about this case to contact Traffic Investigation Detective Carter at 817-392-4885. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

‘Money Doctor’ Sentenced To 3 Life Terms For Ripping Off North Texans In Ponzi Scheme

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, the self-styled “Money Doctor,” was sentenced to three life sentences in prison — plus another 30 years behind bars — in Fort Worth Monday, Nov. 1. The sentences were a result of his guilty plea on August 31, 2021, to charges stemming from a Ponzi scheme he ran in Hurst that bilked senior citizens out of millions of dollars. Judge Elizabeth Beach sentenced Gallagher to life terms on three charges — securing the execution of a document by deception for an amount greater than $200,000, theft of property more than $300,000 and misapplication of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

‘High, Unsafe Speed’ A Factor In Deadly Motorcycle Crash, Arlington Police Say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 44-year-old man on a motorcycle died after colliding with an SUV shortly after noon in Arlington on Saturday, Oct. 30. It happened in the in the 2600 block of Dottie Lynn Parkway. Arlington Police investigators determined a Chevrolet Traverse traveling southbound on Dottie Lynn Parkway was making a left turn into the Village Creek Historical Area when a motorcycle traveling northbound collided with the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Investigators believe he was traveling at a high and unsafe speed when the crash happened. The people inside the SUV were not injured and the driver is not facing any criminal charges. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Stole Dodge Challenger At Gunpoint

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole a 2010 Dodge Challenger from its owner at gunpoint. It happened at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Sandshell Drive. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not give him the keys to the car.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Amber Alert Issued For 5-Year-Old Girl From Southern Oklahoma

MADILL, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl, CBS affiliate KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas reports. Authorities say Shashone Johnson, 5, is missing from Madill and was abducted in Ada Tuesday, Nov. 2 by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Johnson, 42. Shashone Johnson and Jeremy Johnson (Oklahoma Amber Alert) Shashone was last known to be wearing a tie dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacker, blue socks and no shoes. Police believe Johnson is driving a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plates 01S573. It’s not clear where they might be headed. Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911. Ada is about 160 miles north of Dallas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Police Officer Injured In Northwest Dallas Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A DPD officer is in stable condition after being injured in a crash in northwest Dallas early Saturday, police said. Officials said the Northwest Patrol officer was responding to an assist call by Dallas Fire-Rescue at 11402 Harry Hines Blvd. when his squad car was clipped by a citizen’s vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
83K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy