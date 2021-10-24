Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot Following Argument Near Aurora Restaurant

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old is in critical condition in Aurora after being shot near a restaurant on Saturday night. It happened at the corner of East Warren Avenue and South Havana Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say there was a fight between the victim and the suspect before the suspect opened fire.

Officers told CBS4 the suspect drove off in a vehicle, but there hasn’t been a description of that vehicle released.

It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours in Aurora. The first happened on Friday night and left a teenage boy dead and another injured.