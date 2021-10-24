CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen In Critical Condition After Being Shot Following Argument Near Aurora Restaurant

By Jesse Sarles
 9 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old is in critical condition in Aurora after being shot near a restaurant on Saturday night. It happened at the corner of East Warren Avenue and South Havana Street around 5:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Police say there was a fight between the victim and the suspect before the suspect opened fire.

Officers told CBS4 the suspect drove off in a vehicle, but there hasn’t been a description of that vehicle released.

It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours in Aurora. The first happened on Friday night and left a teenage boy dead and another injured.

CBS Denver

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Subaru On South Chambers Road On Halloween

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car on Halloween night. The deadly crash happened at South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle about 6:15 p.m. The teenager, identified as Wyatt, was struck by a Subaru. Police in Aurora are investigating the crash and believe the teen may have stepped into the pathway of the car. (credit: GoFundMe) He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. The teenager was two months from turning 16. The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, remained on scene. Investigators do not believe the car was driving at a high speed prior to the crash. An online fundraiser has raised more than $14,000 for his family, which is said to go toward the victim’s funeral and possibly a memorial bench. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the incident, and have not yet spoke to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

El Paso County Family Of 4 Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide Identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The family found dead in an El Paso County home has been identified by sheriff’s office investigators. Deputies first responded to the home on Pleier Drive on Saturday for a report of someone seriously injured. (credit: CBS) Investigators say Christof Kreb, 55, killed his family. The victims are identified as Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9. Christof was also found dead, investigators say. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according to a news release from the department. A few hours later the order was rescinded. (credit: CBS) The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not released the cause and manner of their deaths. Details about the investigation were not released. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Others Hurt Overnight On Alameda Avenue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a shooting in the 6200 block of Alameda Avenue. It happened early Sunday morning in an area around businesses. (credit: CBS) Police say one person died on the scene and another died at the hospital. Officers also say two other people were shot and taken to the hospital on their own. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

2 Juveniles And 2 Adults Dead In Apparent Colorado Springs Murder-Suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area. It happened in the morning on the 1300 block of Pleier Drive. (credit: CBS) When deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after an emergency call they said the seriousness of the discovery caused them to send out a reverse 911 call to people within 2 miles of the area. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Broomfield Searches For Vandals After Tree Chopped Down In Possible Link To TikTok Challenge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Broomfield is asking for help when it comes to recent acts of vandalism. One of them happened in Quail Creek Park. (credit: City of Broomfield) Authorities believe that the tree was chopped down as part of a TikTok challenge. (credit: City of Broomfield) Investigators are asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to please contact the city.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

James Kramer Identified As Suspect In Crash That Killed 93-Year-Old Man

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police identified the 37-year-old man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a deadly crash on Oct. 28. James Kramer faces multiple charges including first degree murder. (credit: CBS) Police say Kramer was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Officers responded to the area near 9th Avenue and Pace Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Kramer allegedly sped away from officers, but officers did not chase him, they say. The suspect later crashed broadside into a vehicle with a 93-year-old driver inside. That victim died. A previous mugshot of James Kramer (credit: Longmont Police) Kramer is also suspected of hitting another vehicle with a 62-year-old Uber driver and a 19-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say Kramer had 10 other outstanding warrants for his arrest. The 93-year-old victim has not been officially identified.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Jonelle Matthews Murder: Steve Pankey Trial In Hands Of Weld County Jury

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The case of a man charged in a near four-decades-old murder mystery is now in the hands of a jury. Steve Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley in 1984. (credit: CBS) Jurors in Weld County were given the case around noon Tuesday following weeks of long and often emotional testimony from dozens of witnesses. Even though there is no DNA evidence linking Pankey to the crime, prosecutors are confident he is responsible for Jonelle’s disappearance and death. Yet during closing arguments, the defense reminded the jury again that just because Pankey was obsessed...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Protester In Denver Believes He Was ‘Purposely’ Shot By Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court against Denver Police and the city by a demonstrator seriously injured in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. On May 31, 2020, Denver saw the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Michael Driscoll was one of the protesters. He was live streaming video in front of Denver Police headquarters. Officers in riot gear were down the block. (credit: Michael Driscoll) Driscoll claims there was no warning when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas. “It struck me between my eyes on the left side of...
DENVER, CO
#Shooting
CBS Denver

Up To 2,000 Partygoers Cause ‘Significant Property Damage’ On Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Police Say

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder city officials say a party of as many as 2,000 people on Pearl Street Mall late Friday night caused property damage to local businesses. Police officers first noticed a crowd of about 200 people at around 9:30 p.m. That quadrupled by about 11 p.m., city officials say. Police report seeing people hanging from light poles and trees and then climbing to rooftops and damaging storefronts, windows and outdoor heating posts. (credit: CBS) Police started ordering people to leave the area, many of whom they say were under the influence and unmasked. Partygoers started leaving, but others stayed in an...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Fright Acres Haunted House Reopens Following Fire That May Have Been Set By 2 People

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – After apparent arsonists damaged a major section of the Fright Acres Haunted House last week, the owner has decided to reopen the attraction. (credit: CBS) Fright Acres owner Steve Petalas said despite the most elaborate part of the attraction being burnt to the ground on Monday, they decided to be resilient through it all. “It’s the love of Halloween, the community, the employees, the family,” said Petalas. “Taking my ball and going home usually isn’t my game plan.” South Metro Fire Rescue officials said they believe two people set a portion of the haunted house on fire early in the...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Vehicles Struck By Bullets After Argument Ends With Gunfire At Bus Stop

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two vehicles at a gas station were struck by bullets after an argument at a bus stop ended with one person pulling out a gun and shooting. The shooting happened in the area of Parker Road and Asbury on Friday afternoon. (credit: CBS) Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the area in the 7200 block of East Evans after reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles struck by bullets while parked at the gas station. Investigators told CBS4 that two, maybe more, men were arguing at a nearby bus stop when one pulled out a gun and started shooting. (credit: CBS) No one was injured and the suspect or suspects took off. No gas station equipment was damaged. Deputies have not released a suspect description.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Year Later, Aurora Fire Investigators Working To Solve Deadly Fire

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire investigators are asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for a deadly fire on this day a year ago. One person died when flames swept through an apartment complex on Galena Street and 16th Avenue. (credit: Aurora Fire) A blaze broke out on the third floor of the Galena Apartments. That’s where a man named Oswaldo told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger then that he was located. “The firefighters placed some ladders up to our windows because we live right on the third floor and we were able to climb down just barely in time.” One woman was rescued from...
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Nathaniel Corser Indicted For Dealing Fentanyl Near School And Causing Another Man’s Overdose

(CBS4) — A Colorado Springs man is facing a minimum of 25 years behind bars and a possible life sentence for his role in the overdose death of another man earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced the federal grand jury indictment of Nathaniel Corser, 22, on Oct. 15. The indictment was issued Oct. 6 and Corner was arrested the next day.   The indictment also accuses Corser of other offenses related to possessing and distributing drugs near a school and of owning a weapon for the furtherance of drug dealing. Online public records indicate Corser resided most...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Fire Causes Brief Suspension Of RTD Trains In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – RTD’s D, E and H line trains were temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out near 10th Avenue and Osage Street. Denver firefighters responded to a fire near the tracks, an official tells CBS4. (credit: CBS) The trains resumed service at around 3:45 p.m. D Line, E Line and H Line trains are back in service after earlier fire department activity caused suspension to those lines. Check train locations in real-time with Next Ride: https://t.co/Kn7OJizxDo — RTD (@RideRTD) November 1, 2021 Investigators say the fire is suspicious after two abandoned buildings were burned. Crews had to use miles of hosing to access working fire hydrants, which caused the light rail to be shut down. Denver Fire officials acknowledge homeless seek shelter in the buildings at times, but it’s not clear how the fire started.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Found Dead As Shelter In Place Order Lifted For El Paso County Residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order for those near Pleier Drive and Walsen Road on Saturday afternoon. The order was in effect for a 2 mile radius. (credit: CBS) The order was later lifted at 2:15 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said residents can resume normal activities. 10-30-2021 2:16 PM: Law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Please resume normal activities. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/eVA2DbFVV0 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2021 KKTV in Colorado Springs reports deputies were called to a home on Pleier Drive at around 10 a.m. for a report a serious injury. They arrived to find someone dead. It’s not clear if the deceased was a suspect. Deputies then called for tactical units. (credit: CBS) Sheriff’s deputies say there could be more victims. Authorities say the crime in contained to one home and property. Investigators were seen searching that property. (credit: CBS) Further details about the circumstances surrounding the order were not released. Neighbors tell KKTV the neighborhood is quiet.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Missing 13-Year-Old In Jefferson County Found

DENVER (CBS4)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say a 13 year old is safe after being reported missing on Friday. Details about the child’s disappearance were not released. Missing Endangered Juvenile Caden Barber has returned home and is safe. Thank you to all who helped share the info and looked for him! — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 30, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Services To Review Actions Of Officer Who Used Force On Woman At Mennonite Church

UPDATE: As of Friday evening, Oct. 29, Fort Collins Police Services informed CBS4 that the internal affairs department will review the case.  FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Leadership in Fort Collins Police Services is defending the actions of an officer who used force on a woman experiencing a medical issue at a local church. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said his team reviewed videos of the forceful takedown and ultimately ruled the actions of his officer were justified and necessary. (credit: Fort Collins Police) According to the department, local EMS responded to a call for medical help at a Mennonite church in Fort Collins....
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Out On Bond Arrested In Murder Of 80-Year-Old Man, CBS4 Investigation Finds Thousands Of Similar Cases In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The family of an 80-year-old man, who was beaten to death outside the state Capitol, wants answers after learning the suspect was out on a $0 bond at the time. The case is more common than you might think. (credit: CBS) A months-long investigation by CBS4 found, this year alone, more than 4,000 defendants in felony cases have received $1 or $2 bonds, if any at all. Most of them are getting Personal Recognizance or PR bonds that allow defendants to get out without posting bond. They just have to promise to return for their next court appearance. Some...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crash Near Colorado-Wyoming State Line

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people tragically lost their lives in crash on Highway 85 in Weld County on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol say it happened a few miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved; a 2015 Jeep and a 2018 Honda. File photo (credit: CBS) A 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old male passenger were in the Jeep and died. A 22-year-old woman was driving the Honda with a 24-year-old female passenger. Both women died. Authorities say the Jeep’s driver was from Illinois, and the remaining victims are from Cheyenne, Wyoming. CSP believes the Jeep’s driver was impaired, adding that driver was heading south and crossed into oncoming traffic. They reportedly hit the Honda head on.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Helps Out With School Resource Officers As Aurora Police Deal With Staffing Shortages

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Staff shortages at the Aurora Police Department are causing other agencies to step in and help at some of the area schools with school resources officers. (credit: Getty Images) Starting Monday, Nov. 1, at least six officers from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are going to be help monitor three high schools, including Grandview High School, Cherokee Trail High School and Smoky Hill High School. That’s because the police department, which normally staffs the schools, doesn’t have enough officers to help. It’s a partnership between both agencies, as well as the Cherry Creek School District. The county’s sheriff’s office...
AURORA, CO
