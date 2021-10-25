CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Home Belonging To Former Broncos Head Coach Mike Shanahan Sells For More Than $15M

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

CHERRY HLLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly anointed Denver Broncos Ring of Famer Mike Shanahan and his wife Peggy have sold their Denver area home. The mansion in Cherry Hills Village sold for more than $15 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5tf3_0cbOKUaQ00

(credit: denverrealestate.com)

It’s a 30,000 square foot home with six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine grotto, bowling alley, poker room and a racquetball court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdPln_0cbOKUaQ00

(credit: denverrealestate.com)

The property also comes with a two bedroom guesthouse and a 65 foot pool.

When the Shanahans listed back in 2016 the asking price was $22 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nE8zG_0cbOKUaQ00

Copter4 flew over the mansion on Oct. 25, 2021 (credit: CBS)

Shanahan bought the four acres of land the house sits on in 2008 for $4 million.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Peyton Manning Deflects Speculation He’s In Talks With Any Potential New Owners Of The Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver resident Peyton Manning says the potential sale of the Broncos “isn’t on his radar.” Last month CBS Sports reported that league sources indicated the new Broncos Ring of Famer was among those following the developments with the team, and that he has spoken to at least two potential suitors about a possible leadership role with new owners if the team is in fact sold. Manning addressing recent speculation that he might be interested in buying the Broncos … pic.twitter.com/WUVRUxP6Ip — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2021 “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning...
NFL
CBS Denver

Is It Time For The Broncos To Panic? Von Miller Says ‘Sound The Alarm’

(CBS4) – Is it time for the Broncos to panic? “It’s not time to panic, but it almost is because this thing can go in the wrong direction fast,” Teddy Bridgewater said. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller gets set before the play at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday in Cleveland. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The Broncos leaders know the season is in the balance. They know a win on Sunday is paramount to keep the season alive. But for the sake of their team, they’ve been doing their best to stay calm. “There’s no panic. There’s no...
NFL
CBS Denver

Denver’s Outdoor Dining Program Could Become Permanent

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the city’s intention to make the temporary outdoor dining program more permanent. The program, created in May of 2020, was set to expire in October of 2022. It has been a lifeline for many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a survey by the Colorado Restaurant Association, 68% of responding bars and restaurants said they benefitted from the program and 74% said they would like to see the program made permanent. My Brother’s Bar is one of them. Owner Danny Newman was among the first to shift to outdoor dining, and transformed his...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy