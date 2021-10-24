Santa Barbara County declares local emergency due to storms

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a local emergency to use all available resources to respond to the damage that the storm can cause in the Alisal Fire burn scar area.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order on Oct. 22, 2021 due to the risk of debris flows. However, on Oct. 23, 2021, the agency upgraded the warning to an order for residents west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina and south of West Camino Cielo.

The evacuation order came into effect on Oct. 24, 2021 at noon.

In addition, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch on Oct. 25, 2021 as “moderate to heavy rain” is expected in the Alisal Fire burn area.

On Oct. 12, 2021, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors executed a Proclamation of Local Emergency to address the Alisal Fire.

According to the latest update from Los Padres National Forest, the Alisal Fire burned 16,970 acres and is 97% contained.

The County of Santa Barbara reports that the wildfire destroyed 12 residences and damaged an outbuilding.

As written in the proclamation, initial findings made by the United States Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response tea, and the California State Watershed Emergency Recovery Team state that “the Alisal Fie has burned significant portions of critical watershed” in an area with steep topography.

Taking these factors into account, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services declared the local emergency because “this storm is predicted to cause conditions of extreme peril to the safety of personas and property within the County of Santa Barbara.”

With this action, the county will have access to funding through the California Disaster Assistance Act, and if necessary, other state and federal funds.

The new proclamation will remain in effect for at least seven days unless the Board of Supervisors extend it or terminate it.

The County Executive Officer of Emergency Services is also asking Governor Gavin Newsom to proclaim a state of emergency.

For details on evacuation orders, visit www.readysbc.org

