Six weeks into his second season, there still appear to be more questions than answers regarding the future of Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Few quarterbacks have had a more complicated path to becoming an NFL starter than Jalen Hurts. He became the first true freshman quarterback to start at Alabama and ended up benched in the national championship game after two seasons. He then transferred to Oklahoma, where he was a Heisman finalist and led the Sooners to a playoff appearance.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO