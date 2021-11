NEW from THE TRACE: Florida teen is just the latest person killed by police while carrying a toy gun. The 17-year-old’s death last weekend follows a long line of incidents in which police have shot and killed people carrying airsoft guns, including 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014. Since 2015, police have killed at least 245 people — including 26 this year alone — while they were in possession of a toy gun, according to The Washington Post’s police shooting database. As The Trace has reported, toy guns are regularly designed to mirror their real-life counterparts, often down to precise details. And at least two dozen gun companies allow airsoft companies to use their brands and likeness this way. Alain Stephens has more.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO