Last year the UK government announced plans to end the sale of all new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030, five years earlier than planned. In Europe, similar climate targets will result in effective bans on these vehicles by 2035. In the US, California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, will also discontinue gasoline-powered passenger vehicle sales by 2035. Canada is doing the same. Whilst Britain’s more ambitious timetable is laudable, the key to meeting all of these targets is not the date-setting itself, but ensuring there is a clear roadmap to get there. This is why more urgent action is needed today to increase the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO