As we head into our second pandemic fall in Alberta, there’s a glimmer of hope that this might be the last one. Seventy-seven per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated. This still leaves close to a quarter who are not fully vaccinated, as well as 100 per cent of Albertans under the age of 12, but there’s hope that vaccines for the under-12s will become available by the end of the year. The real problem is the adults who could get vaccinated but have not. Without more of them on board, we won’t get long-term relief from COVID.

