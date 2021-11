A federal judge in Oklahoma sentenced a 58-year-old man to serve a 45-year prison term for raping and brutally beating his 81-year-old mother to death more than a decade ago. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell of the Northern District of Oklahoma on Friday accepted a guilty plea from Michael Joe Rice, who was charged with second-degree murder for killing his mother, Ruth Rice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a press release. According to the release, Michael Rice admitted to investigators that he beat his mother nearly to death in her home on Aug. 4, 2011, then left her home, only to return and rape her, though he said he wasn’t certain if she was still alive during the rape.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO