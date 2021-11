EUG Promotions returned on Saturday night with another stellar card, this time featuring a 155 lb. no-gi grand prix headlining a night filled with super fights. The bracket featured IBJJF No-Gi World and Pan champions Gianni Grippo and Diego “Pato” Oliveira, among some of the top up and comers in the lighter weight divisions of the sport. The ruleset for the event was quite unique, as competitors were not allowed to pull guard for the first three minutes of the matches. After the three minute takedown period expired, the matches were scored according to the IBJJF no-gi ruleset. Consequently, we got to see the takedown skills of the lightweight competitors, something we often don’t see in a pure IBJJF context where guard pulling is very common. Below are the results and main takeaways from the event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO