In large, highly desirable locations (such as large capital cities), accommodation is always an expensive necessity, as more people try to fit into the area than there is traditional housing for. London has never really been known for its cheapness, and the accommodation situation there can be as expensive as anywhere in the world. But there are accommodation options to suit all budgets and tastes, even in this, the eighteenth most costly city in the world. Let us take a look at these.

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO